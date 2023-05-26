VFW Post 8870 to host second Memorial Day ceremony at Edmonds Veterans Plaza

While Edmonds VFW Post 8870 members will participate in the May 29th Memorial Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Cemetery, the post will also hold a second short ceremony that day at Edmonds Veterans Plaza, starting at 1:30 p.m.

The featured speaker will be Retired Marine Corporal Robert Oliverez Jr., National Junior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will also offer remarks.