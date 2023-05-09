Watershed Fun Fair May 13 in Edmonds

Mark your calendars for the Watershed Fun Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center in Edmonds. This free annual event offers nature-themed family fun with exhibits, games and crafts. Registration is not required.

Staff from the City of Edmonds will be joined by local nonprofit organizations to share tips on how everyone can work together to maintain a healthy watershed. In addition to educational activities offered by more than a dozen exhibitors, experts will be on hand to talk about stormwater management, green cleaning, natural yard care, native plants and wildlife, water conservation, soil health, habitat restoration and more.

Visit the Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden to learn how to install a bat house, attract hummingbirds to your garden and provide the perfect habitat for garter snakes and other ground-dwelling critters in your yard. Families can also enjoy feeding juvenile salmon in the hatchery’s rearing pond courtesy of Sound Salmon Solutions.

The Pilchuck Audubon Society will be on site to help visitors plan their own wildlife- and pollinator-friendly gardens and backyard habitats. Other exhibitors will include the Edmonds Stewards, Snohomish Conservation District, Edmonds Discovery Programs and Students Saving Salmon. Rescue animals from the Just Frogs Foundation are also expected to make a special appearance from noon -3 p.m.

The first 30 guests will be given a free potted native plant to take home with instructions for proper care and planting.

The Willow Creek Salmon and Education Center is located at 95 Pine St. in Edmonds. For more information, contact jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0227.