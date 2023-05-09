‘We have so much more to do’: Nelson launches reelection campaign

Speaking to an enthusiastic group of about 50 supporters during his reelection kickoff event in downtown Edmonds Sunday, Mayor Mike Nelson said he’s “just getting started” on an ambitious agenda aimed at strengthening the community — and he asked those attending to help him get reelected to a second term.

During the early evening event at Vinbero, Nelson was introduced to the group by Richard Taylor Jr., an Edmonds author, mental health advocate and national speaker.

Taylor shared that he first met Nelson during the pandemic, and during his conversations with the mayor “I got an opportunity to see that Mike not only has a heart for our city and our town, but he has a heart for the people in it.”

Taylor said he admired Nelson for his efforts to balance new thinking with what is traditional and “blending what I like to call the intergenerational gap that we have here in Edmonds. We are changing, we are diversifying through age, we are diversifying when we talk about our ethnic groups coming in, and I believe it’s great.”

In his remarks to supporters, Nelson described how he was just getting his footing as the city’s newly elected mayor in February 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

“Nobody knew what to do,” Nelson recalled. “You had to literally operate in an environment where there was no playbook, you had to make decisions [that focused on] ‘I’d rather keep it safe than sorry.'”

Despite these challenges, Nelson said, his administration was able to make progress on many fronts, including:

Public safety: “We modernized the the police department with new staff, new training; we secured body cameras for our officers and our vehicles to provide transparency and accountability,” said Nelson, who also pointed to the hiring of a new police community engagement coordinator and a new storefront officer on Highway 99. In addition, he said, “We’ve secured two more firefighters per shift to improve our EMS (emergency medical services) response time.”

Pedestrian safety: “We’ve just created a new school speed zone enforcement at three schools we’ve identified,” Nelson said. “That’s going to be built, ready to rock and roll for the begining of the school year in September. We’ve quadrupled the funding for our city’s pedestrian safety program to provide more construction for pedestrian safety infrastructure, and we’re just beginning there.”

Human services: “We created a new human services program to help the most vulnerable, which includes a new social worker in partnership with Compass Health,” Nelson said, adding that more than 500 people have been assisted through that program. He also pointed to the city’s efforts to allocate millions of dollars in federal financial assistance to residents and businesses that were impacted by COVID. Of the 150 grants to small businesses, three quarters went to women and people of color in Edmonds, Nelson said to audience applause.

COVID response: Nelson noted that Edmonds was “one of the first cities in Washington state to provide hazard pay to our front-line city workers” and was the first city in Snohomish County to approve hazard pay for grocery workers. In addition, “we shut down the streets for pedestrians on weekends so people could gather outdoors safely for Walkable Main Street,” Nelson said, to more audience applause.

Equity and accessibility: Nelson cited his creation of an equity and justice task force that provided “recommendations and changes to help our police department as well as how we operate and make our citywide decisions using an equity lens.” In addition, he said, the city has identified parkland in communities that have been historically underserved and has created a dedicated park acquisition fund with $1.3 million set aside to acquire more open space. The city is also working to add two more accessible playgrounds to its parks “so that kids of all abilities can be able to play with each other,” Nelson said.

Environmental protection: Edmonds updated its Climate Action Plan this year “with actual, specific targets” after determining that the city’s original plan from 2010 wasn’t making a measurable impact, the mayor said. The city is now reaching out to community members “to ask about how they can help us meet those targets so we can do our part with everybody else,” Nelson said. The city also has funding to build 10 more electric vehicle charging stations, with locations planned citywide instead of just downtown, Nelson said. He also mentioned his efforts to protect the Edmonds Marsh.

Nelson then pointed to the program of which he is most proud, the revitalization of Highway 99, which includes pedestrian and driver safety improvements, welcome signage and landscaping. “We secured $40 million in new infrastructure for Highway 99,” Nelson said. “”Go there now and look and see what we are starting. And that’s just the beginning.”

Noting the raised median along with 120 tree plantings, “that’s something that’s not only going to make it look prettier, but make it safer to travel,” he said.

He also pointed to the new neighborhood city hall on Highway 99, “which is this concept that, instead of you having to come to government, how about government comes to you?” Many underserved people are coming to the office for services, and “we’ve actually gotten so much use out of that space, we’re looking for a bigger space,” Nelson said.

“That’s all that we did during a world pandemic. Imagine what we could do post-pandemic? Imagine what we can do to make our community more welcoming? We’re laying that groundwork and with your help, I’m just getting started. We have so much more to do to make our community stronger and safer and more welcoming and more equitable and greater,” he concluded.

So far, Nelson has three opponents in the August primary election: City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, City Senior Planner Brad Shipley and retired business owner Mike Rosen. The deadline to file for office is May 19.

You can learn more about Nelson’s campaign at votenelson.org.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel