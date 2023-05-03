‘We Side with Love’ vigil draws more than 200 in Edmonds

More than 200 people gathered at Edmonds United Methodist Church Tuesday evening for a “We Side with Love” vigil in response to leaflets left on congregants’ cars April 16 that included violent, transphobic, homophobic, racist and child pornographic images, along with a call to violence.

Vigil speakers included Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, State Senator Manaka Dhingra, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and Courtney Wooten, chair of the Snohomish County Human Rights Commission.

“I am so encouraged to be here with so many people who want to express their love and appreciation for all our races, genders and orientations,” Nelson said prior to offering remarks at the event.

Advocacy and outreach organizations on hand at the event included Faith Action Network, Gen Pride, Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition, Edmonds Diversity Commission, Under the Rainbow, and the Edmonds United Methodist Church Racial Justice Team.

— Reporting and photos by Julia Wiese