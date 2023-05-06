Winco stabbing suspect booked into Snohomish County Jail

Edmonds police on Saturday said that Ian S. Bramel-Allen, the suspect in the April 19 stabbing death of a 37-year-old man in the Edmonds’ Winco parking lot, has been released from the hospital and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

Bramel-Allen was booked into jail on probable cause for first-degree murder, robbery and vehicle theft.

While the stabbing in the 21900 block of Highway 99 was initially believed to be an attempted carjacking, police detectives determined through further investigation and interviews that it was a targeted attack on the victim, Bret D. Northcut of Portland, Oregon.

After the stabbing, the 43-year-old Bramel-Allen fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and was found later in Seattle. He initially fled from SPD officers but was taken into custody after a short foot chase. He was taken to an area hospital for self-inflicted wounds, and remained there under armed guard until Saturday.