Woodway Town Council May 15 set to receive financial report on Point Wells annexation

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, May 15 is a financial report from consultant BERK on Point Wells annexation.

The council will also take public comments on Point Wells. The hybrid meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. You can also attend remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 798 431 991#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.