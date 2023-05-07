Woodway Town Council sets special meeting May 6 to appoint councilmember

The Woodway Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday, May 6 to interview candidates for council position 4, which was left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Andrew DeDonker.

The candidates are Dena Dewar, Steven Mitchell, Nancy Neuman, Craig Paladeau, Marcus Tomici and Jim Willett. The town council is scheduled to ask questions of all six candidates, then convene in executive session to discuss them. After that, the council will return to open session to deliberate and make the appointment, with the swearing in immediately following.

The council’s special meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. at Woodway own Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view the meeting remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 634 752 64#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.