A reminder of the rules regarding political campaign signs

In Edmonds, a new crop of colorful campaign signs has started showing up on street corners, boulevards and private lawns. And traditionally during election season, there are stories of improper placement and removal of these signs.

If you are running for office, supporting someone who is running for office or you just have a strong opinion about yard signs, Edmonds Civic Roundtable would like you to know there are some laws about where you can put those signs, who can take them down and when.

Here are some things you can’t do:

– You can’t place campaign signs in city parks or other public property such as the City of Edmonds Public Safety Complex or Public Works buildings. Washington State statute prohibits the use of public monies or property to support candidates or campaign issues.

– You also can’t put signs on privately owned property without permission. You must ask permission before placing a sign in front of any privately owned property, including planting strips in front of businesses or residences. If permission is not granted by the property owner, the sign can be removed.

– Signs may not be placed in any portion of the public right-of-way used by motor vehicles.

– Signs can’t impede pedestrian, bicycle or persons with disabilities’ travel or access. Example: Signs may not be placed anywhere on sidewalks.

– Signs can’t impair traffic safety by unreasonably blocking the line of sight at intersections. (Example: Signs may not be placed on or adjacent to traffic control signs.) Due to traffic concerns, signs should not be placed within 5 feet of stop signs.

– No signs can be posted upon public property other than the public right-of-way. And, they can’t be posted within or upon planter boxes and flower beds within the publicly maintained landscaped portions of the public right-of-way.

– It is unlawful to attach any signs, including campaign signs, to utility poles.

– All signs that are located within a public right-of-way and that have been improperly posted or displayed shall be subject to immediate removal and confiscation. The signs will be held for 10 working days, after which such signs may be destroyed or otherwise disposed of. The owner of any confiscated signs may recover the same upon payment of a $25 fee to cover the cost of confiscation and storage.

There are penalties for illegal removal of campaign signs.

Illegal removal of campaign signs is considered to be theft third degree. It is a gross misdemeanor. Upon conviction, a person could be subject to a fine not to exceed $5,000 and/or jail time not to exceed one year.

In addition to the above, campaign staff and volunteers should be aware of regulations 20.60.060 ECDC-2060060.

On-premises campaign signs are permitted as a form of temporary signage in all zones, subject to the maximum sign size limitations set forth in ECDC-2060080. (On-premises signage generally applies to residential use, but can be in a commercial district if attached and not freestanding.)

Off-premises campaign signs are permitted as a form of temporary signage in the public right-of-way provided that the following requirements are met:

All campaign signs shall be posted in accordance with the regulations set forth in ECDC-2060080 (B). All off-premises campaign signs shall be removed within 10 days after the primary, general, or special election to which they pertain. Off-premises campaign signs shall be posted and displayed no earlier than upon declaration of candidacy in accordance with Chapter 29.15 RCW, or other formal registration or certification of the candidate, party, initiative, referendum or other ballot issue for an upcoming election, or 60 days prior to the election, whichever time period is greater.

There is no maximum number of off-premises campaign signs that may be posted.

— This article was originally published in June 2022 and is being republished as a reminder. Its content is based on a letter prepared by Edmonds City Clerk Scott Passey and provided to candidates for public office.