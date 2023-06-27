Applications now open for Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes grant program

Gesa Credit Union is accepting grant applications through July 31 for its 2023 Local Heroes Grant Program. Gesa encourages any local organization that supports local heroes in Washington, such as firefighters, health care workers, law enforcement, educators and veterans to apply for grants up to $50,000 to support their efforts. In its third year, the program will offer more than $400,000 in grants.

“The selfless work our local heroes do every day to make our communities better and safer is greatly appreciated and recognized by all of us here at Gesa,” said Richard Waddle, Gesa’s executive vice president. “We’re honored to continue supporting their vital work through our grant program.”

Funds for the grants are generated through Gesa’s Affinity Debit Card Program. With every swipe of a Local Heroes co-branded Gesa Visa Debit Card, Gesa members earn funds designated for grants in that card’s Local Heroes category. Funds accumulate over the course of a year and are distributed annually.

The Local Heroes Grant Program began in 2021 as a way for Gesa to expand on the number of local organizations it can support. The grants provide vital resources to help ensure that these groups can have the tools they need to best serve local communities across the state. Through the program, to date Gesa has provided more than $630,000 in grants to 66 organizations across Washington.

Grant applicants must provide proof that the funds will directly benefit at least one of the specified Local Heroes groups in a Gesa community, which is defined as a community where Gesa has a physical location. The grant application period closes July 31. For more information on grant eligibility and to apply, visit www.gesa.com/community/local-heroes.