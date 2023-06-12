Architectural Design Board June 15 to continue public hearing on Main Street apartment building

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board (ABD) at its 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 meeting will continue from its May 25 meeting the first phase of a public hearing for a multifamily apartment building at 611 Main Street.

The developer for the proposal is Glenn Safadago and GBH Holdings.

The three-story multifamily residential building at 611 on Main would be three stories and include 18 dwelling units, with approximately 2,600 square feet of office space and underground parking. The existing structures on the site would be removed.

The meeting can be accessed in person or online. The physical meeting location is the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Or you can watch via Zoom here. The passcode is 591531.

You can see the complete agenda here.

This first phase of the public hearing is intended to review the applicant’s preliminary conceptual design and will be subject to the procedures outlined in city code.