Art Beat feature: Watch ‘The Way’ with Rick Steves at Edmonds Theater June 15

Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m.

Readers may remember the Edmonds-wide fangirling that happened in March when Martin Sheen and Emilio Esteves came to town. The father-son actor team were visiting travel guru Rick Steves to film content for a special Fathom event of their movie, The Way.

The wait to see this additional footage at the Edmonds Theater is over! The Way will show for free (first come, first-served) at the Edmonds Theater Thursday, June 15 as part of its once-a-month Throwback Thursday events. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. showing. Before the movie begins, Steves plans to give a talk about the filming process. Steves has not seen the new segment and plans to watch the film for the first time on the 15th.

The film, written and directed by Emilio Esteves, follows a workaholic ophthalmologist whose only son dies while hiking the famous pilgrimage the Camino de Santiago in Spain. When he goes to retrieve his son’s ashes, he decides to hike the trail on his son’s behalf. Through his journey, he falls in love with travel and gains a new perspective on life.

“It’s a great movie,” said Gary Hoskins, manager of the Edmonds Theater. “I watched it the day before they were here. It’s very interesting and you get to actually (in a way) go on the hike with Martin and see the countryside. After they were here filming, I met many local Edmonds folk who have actually done the journey — which is very impressive.”