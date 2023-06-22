Art Beat: Sketching exhibit, Pride Paint in the Park, Summer Wine Walks, and two calls for art

Thank you to everyone who braved the rain this weekend for the Edmonds Arts Festival. There were some amazing food vendors, great music and, of course, lots of art! Even though the booths are packed up and the “show” is over, there is always something art related happening in our area.

Art Start Northwest presents: Sketching Cascadia

Opening Reception, Saturday, June 24, 7-8:30 p.m.

Show runs through Saturday, July 29

Graphite

202a Main St., Edmonds

A sketch drawn from life is one of the most authentic forms of visual expression. – Gabi Campanario, artist

A collection of more than 100 sketches by regional sketch artists capture a sense of place and time in the Pacific Northwest in the exhibit Sketching Cascadia on display at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds.

Sketching Cascadia features loose sketches in different mediums, as well as complete sketchbooks, by 20 local artists. All works were created “on location” at various well-known, lesser-known and unknown sites around the Pacific Northwest, capturing what the artist has seen from direct and immediate observation. The exhibition serves to elevate the beauty and artistic value of sketching and sketch art, and to promote this accessible art practice.

Sketching Cascadia at Graphite is presented in association with Urban Sketchers Seattle and in conjunction with Sketcher Fest Edmonds. Founded by local artist and author Gabriel “Gabi” Campanario, Urban Sketchers is a global nonprofit organization of artists who aim to “show the world, one drawing at a time” through on-location sketching. Campanario, who is well known for his Seattle area sketches that appeared weekly in The Seattle Times from 2009 to 2021, was instrumental in planning the Sketching Cascadia exhibit with Gallery Director Tracy Felix.

About the show and art of sketching, Campanario said, “It’s wonderful to see drawings of our region, by so many local urban sketchers, have such a wonderful showcase at the Graphite Arts Center. Visitors will recognise many familiar locations and be inspired to start a sketchbook habit. These sketches, made by hand and on the spot, stand out in this age of ubiquitous video recording. They may look raw, imperfect, and unfinished, but they evoke scenes that viewers can complete with their own imagination.”

The opening reception will feature a presentation by Campanario. Come hear his story. Free, all are welcome.

Sketching Event

Saturday, July 1, 1-3:30 p.m.

Join Gallery Director Tracy Felix for a docent tour of the show, to inspire you, followed by an outdoor sketching session. Free, all are welcome. Bring your own art supplies!

~ ~ ~ ~

Pride Paint in the Park

Sunday, June, 25, 4-9 p.m.

Edmonds City Park Gazebo

600 3rd Ave. S., Edmonds

Ziggy Fraker, one of the owners and operators of Art Spot, is hosting a Paint in the Park event for Pride. Drop by the gazebo at Edmonds City Park for an afternoon of making art. Supplies provided. Fun for all ages and all people.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sip, shop, socialize and support at the Edmonds Summer Wine Walks

Two Saturdays, July 1 and Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Imagine this… wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine. This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks!

Tickets are now available for $30 here. Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the Arts in Edmonds. Buy your tickets soon; this event has sold out in the past.

Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste. You are sure to find a new favorite bottle or two these evenings. Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the Arts in Edmonds. Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, RBC Wealth Management – Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team, US Bank Home Mortgage, and Team Greene – Coldwell Banker Bain.

While not an official part of the Wine Walks – local tasting rooms are offering specials during the Wine Walks. Kick off your Wine Walk with a stop at Salish Crossing before the event, where several businesses will be offering specials and you can enjoy free parking for the evening. Vie & Vin is offering a three-pour tasting flight for $15, plus 15% off all bottle purchases and merchandise. Arista Wine Cellars is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made during Wine Walk.

The Wine Walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ biggest fundraisers of the year. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds month-long art events, Third Thursday Art Walks, the Wreath Walk, fund entertainment, and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds. Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. Art Walk Edmonds, a nonprofit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Calling all artists to the Majestic Menagerie: Animals of Earth and Ocean

Deadline for submissions is Friday, July 7

To support and showcase the many talents of our local artists’ community, the Lynnwood Event Center is calling for submissions for an upcoming art exhibit called Majestic Menagerie: Animals of Earth and Ocean, which will run from August – December 2023.

The Lynnwood Event Center hosts a diverse audience of local businesses and organizations from all sectors of the community, providing broad exposure for artists. All work must be for sale and will be promoted by the Lynnwood Event Center through local media and online outlets.

Emerging, mature and established artists are encouraged to submit work. For more details, submission guidelines and to submit your art, visit here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for artists

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Aug. 18

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is an annual week-long event held at the Mountlake Terrace Library and is open to all artists. Over the past 42 years, the show has become one of the best in the region, attracting artists and visitors to Snohomish County from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show returns this fall, and a Call for Artists is open through Aug. 18.

This is the 43rd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which will run Sept. 23-30. The event is sponsored by the Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.

Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisan works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

For more information see the Arts of the Terrace website here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.