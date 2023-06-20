Campaign finance reports for local races as of June 20, 2023

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.

These numbers reflect the current numbers on the PDC site at the time of writing, and may not reflect the latest figures. These numbers are being continually updated as candidates file additional information. For the latest information, check the PDC website here and the Secretary of State’s Vote WA page here.

The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports. Candidates who are on the ballot but are not filing campaign financial reports with the PDC show “NA” in the financials columns below.

We will update these reports approximately every two weeks. In all listings, (I) indicates incumbent.

City of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
DIANE BUCKSHNIS Mayor $9,591.93 $5722.53 $0.00 Click for Details
MIKE NELSON (I) Mayor $14,242.00 $8248.22 $0.00 Click for Details
MIKE ROSEN Mayor $59,184.36 $10,625.16 $0.00 Click for Details
BRAD SHIPLEY Mayor $4,669.31 $3,159.60 $0.00 Click for Details
CHRIS ECK City Council Pos 1 $965.00 $170.00 $0.00 Click for Details
ROGER PENCE City Council Pos 1 $2,448.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MICHELLE DOTSCH City Council Pos 4 $9,835.44 $2,089.59 $0.00 Click for Details
MACKEY GUENTHER City Council Pos 4 $420.00 $170.00 $0.00 Click for Details
VIVIAN OLSON (I) City Council Pos 5 $3,995.00 $835.23 $0.00 Click for Details
KEVIN FAGERSTROM City Council Pos 6 $6,775.00 $3,262.37 $0.00 Click for Details
SUSAN PAINE (I) City Council Pos 6 $5,688.03 $4,157.29 $2,492.25 Click for Details
JENNA NAND (I) City Council Pos 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
CARIN CHASE (I) Director Dist 1 $250.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NICHOLAS LOGAN Director Dist 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
RICHARD HAWK CRAMER Director Dist 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NANCY KATIMS (I) Director Dist 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
EVANS NICHOLAS JENKINS Director Dist 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
ARJUN KATHURIA Director Dist 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
DAVID PRESTON (I) Commissioner Pos 2 $3,410.00 $1,243.53 $0.00 Click for Details
SELINA KILLIN Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 06-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
DEANA KNUTSEN (I) Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
BOB MEADOR Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KARIANA WILSON (I) Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MARK LAURENCE Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Town of Woodway financials as of 06-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
JOHN BROCK City Council Pos 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
JAMES WILLETT City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
ELIZABETH MITCHELL City Council Pos 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

