Celebrating Pride in Downtown Edmonds

A crowd gathered in the street outside the Edmonds Historical Museum Friday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month and show support for Edmonds’ LGBTQ community..

Pride flags were hung throughout downtown leading up to Friday’s celebration, which included storytelling, music, sidewalk art and speeches by City of Edmonds officials. Following the event, participants enjoyed a Pride crawl downtown organized by Maize & Barley, Each business featured Pride specials, with a portion of funds donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

— Photos by Julia Wiese