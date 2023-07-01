Celebrating Pride in Downtown Edmonds

The crowd gathers close to hear the speakers.
Mayor Mike Nelson provided remarks.
Edmonds residents Anthony (in dad’s arms) Evan, Katie and Emily Minichiello.
At a table were Diana Nielsen, a member of Edmonds United Methodist Church, and Holly Monek-Anderson, an organizer with Under The Rainbow, a program of the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition “A grant from the Pride Foundation helps to support events such as these,” Monek-Anderson said. “The money pays the storytellers.”
Edmonds resident Randy (with dog Max) said he, his wife and kids were attending to show support for their neighbors.
Mountlake Terrace dad Andrew watches as sons Patrick and Tommy chat with Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett.
L-R: Writer, storyteller and poet Mary Anne Moorman, with organizer Naomi Baltuck of Under The Rainbow, join Roberto Enrique Lopez, also a storyteller and program coordinator at Shoreline Community College’s Gender Equity Center.
During the pub crawl at Daphnes, L-R: Nathan, bartender Desmond, Daisy, Robyn and Ryan.
At ChurchKey Pub, Erin Arguelles celebrates with friends Shannon Speight (standing) and his husband Luke Van De Krol.

A crowd gathered in the street outside the Edmonds Historical Museum Friday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month and show support for Edmonds’ LGBTQ community..

Pride flags were hung throughout downtown leading up to Friday’s celebration, which included storytelling, music, sidewalk art and speeches by City of Edmonds officials. Following the event, participants enjoyed a Pride crawl downtown organized by Maize & Barley, Each business featured Pride specials, with a portion of funds donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

