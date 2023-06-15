City announces Let’s Ride Edmonds campaign

June is Washington Transit Month and the City of Edmonds is encouraging residents to take part in the fun of exploring various modes of transportation like transit, ferries, and light rail.

Community Transit has provided 200 ORCA cards to be given out to youth 18 and under. Youth and families are invited to snap a picture or take a quick video with their ORCA cards on the bus or other mass transit and share those online.

The campaign is taking place now through June 30, “though we encourage using mass transit all throughout the summer and year-round,” the city said in a news release announcing the campaign. Share your photos or videos on city social media pages (Facebook and Instagram @cityofedmonds) or by using this online submission form. Submissions will be entered to win prizes — stay tuned for details.

Complimentary youth ORCA cards can be picked up at these locations:

City Hall (121 5th Ave. N. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Frances Anderson Center (700 Main St.)

Neighborhood City Office (Aurora Marketplace, 23632 Highway 99, open Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Edmonds Waterfront Center (220 Railroad Ave.)

This event is not limited to children. Transit stories are also invited from adults. If you’re an adult without an ORCA card, email planning@edmondswa.gov, and they will assist you in obtaining a free ORCA card with a one-month regional pass, courtesy of Community Transit.

You can find more information here.