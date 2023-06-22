City announces plan to acquire 10-plus acres of land to become new Hwy 99 Landmark Site

In a Thursday morning press conference, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson was joined by Edmonds City Council president Neil Tibbott to announce the city’s plan to acquire a substantial parcel of land located adjacent to the city’s southern gateway on Highway 99 that will form the heart of the new Highway 99 Landmark Site.

The property — located along Highway 99 between 240th and 242nd Street Southwest — includes what is now Burlington Coat Factory, the Aurora Antique Pavilion and the former Mick Finster’s Pub and Grill, plus three acres of undeveloped space. It does not include a hot rod shop located on 240th Street Southwest (see map).

“This is largest land acquisition ever attempted by the city along Highway 99,” Nelson said. “In the past we have failed to give this community the recognition it deserves – well, we have heard you. This will become a landmark easily seen and recognized, a space where we can come together as a community and create something for everyone.”

Nelson went on to explain how city staff has worked with the property owner for more than 2 years to create this opportunity, and a tentative agreement has been reached whereby the city will pay the owner a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property for the city for six months.

“We are going before the City Council next Tuesday to approve the 6-month option,” Nelson continued. “After the first six months we will have an additional year to decide whether we want to complete the purchase – that gives us 18 months total with the first six months refundable.”

Plans for the first six months – the refundable period – include engaging with citizens in a variety of ways to attain a vision for the land, identify potential uses, locate funding partners, and more. According to Nelson there are no specific development plans at this time, and potential uses – to be shaped by citizen input – could range from a community meeting space to a police substation to senior housing and more.

“With a piece of land this size, I don’t see why it could not accommodate multiple functions,” he added. “The important point is that we know this land will be sold and developed, and the purchaser will decide what happens here. We believe that the city should be in the driver’s seat.”

Tibbott then took the podium to provide more details on the public engagement and visioning process, explaining that it will begin this summer.

“We want to hear fresh ideas from folks who live here,” he stressed. “We plan to get this input from a series of meetings, online interactions, and through the news media. We have 6 months to hear what the community wants, and then another year to put our plans together. The site is in a rumpled condition right now, but we look forward to turning this huge parcel of land into a place people can enjoy, meet one another, and participate in community connections.”

Tibbott went on to point out the prime accessibility of the site, being close to the interurban trail, several bus lines, the Aurora transit center, and a short distance from light rail connections.

“And with the bike lanes, landscaping, lighting and other improvements happening along Highway 99, you’ll be able to safely ride your bike here without having to be next to traffic,” he added. “People will easily be able to come here from other parts of the city and surrounding cities. Children and neighbors will be able to join here and build memories.”

Learn more about the Highway 99 Landmark Project at the project website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel