City council finance committee members invite community to financial forums

Edmonds City Councilmembers Will Chen and Susan Paine invite community members to attend several lunchtime financial forums this summer in various Edmonds locations, starting with one on June 12. These are topic-focused conversations about municipal finance and budgeting.

As members of the Edmonds City Council Finance Committee, Chen and Paine say they have unique insight regarding the city’s finances and want to connect with residents and local business owners.

“ARPA and What to Do Post-ARPA” is the topic scheduled for Monday, June 12 from 11 a.m.-noon at the First Financial Northwest Bank conference room, 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.

The series will provide an open forum for questions, input and information requests related to Edmonds city finances. These include South Fire Contract consideration, capital projects, forecasting revenues and expenditures, deciphering monthly financial reports and biennial budgeting.

Future forums will be held throughout Edmonds: July 8 at Mathay Ballinger Park, Aug. 5 at the Asian Service Center, Sept. 9 at Edmonds City Park, Oct. 7 at Café Ladro at Five Corners and Nov. 11 at Café Louvre. All are planned for 11 a.m.-noon.

For more information, contact Chen at will.chen@edmondswa.gov or 425-409-7915.