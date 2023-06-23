City of Mountlake Terrace to host 3rd of July Family Celebration at Ballinger Park

Launch into summer at the City of Mountlake Terrace’s 3rd of July Family Celebration with fireworks, food trucks and fun.

The party starts at 6 p.m. at Ballinger Park with a DJ, pie-eating contests and outdoor games. This year’s food truck lineup includes Pie Bar, Yummy Box, Ryan’s REZ-ipes, Yay Big Yay High Yay Ice Cream, The Vet Chefand Billy Cheesesteak. The professional fireworks show will start around 10 p.m.

The boat launch and fishing pier will be closed, along with the creek restoration area in the center of the park. Interurban Trail access will not be available from the west side.

Park restrooms will be closed, but there will be portable restrooms provided. Strong attendance is expected, so please plan ahead. The city recommend blankets, chairs, flashlights and weather gear. (See parking information below.)

The city says it is grateful for additional support provided for this event by Calvary Fellowship and Rainier Roofing Company.

Parking: There is no onsite parking, except for those with disability parking placards. Walking, biking, rideshares and transit are strongly encouraged, with a drop-off area at the ballfield lot. Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine, 6601 244th St. S.W. Do not park illegally, which includes private property, such as the condominiums across the street.

On a related note, remember that personal fireworks are illegal throughout much of the region. To report violations, call 425-407-3999. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911.