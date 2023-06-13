Civic Center Playfield grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony June 23

The public is invited to celebrate and explore the city’s newest park with the official Civic Center Playfield grand opening and Mika’s Playground ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Attendees are invited to take part in activities for all ages: Participate in games on the sports field with Sno-King Youth Club, check out the new skate park with Skate Like a Girl, be the first to play on Mika’s Inclusive Playground, enjoy live music and art, and learn to play pétanque or pickleball on the new courts.

The Hazel Miller Pollinator Meadow will be the site of demonstrations from Edmonds Discovery Programs, Sound Salmon Solutions and Backyard Habitat, focused on the different pollinators in Washington state.

Bring a blanket to picnic in the park with food vendors Flyin’ Taco, Dirty Dog Hot Dog, Pop-N-Tyme Kettle Korn, Kool Kidz Ice Cream and Rowlee Hawaiian Style Shave Ice.

Scheduled to speak at the park ribbon cutting are Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, State Rep. Cindy Ryu, State Rep. Strom Peterson, Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office Director Megan Duffy, former Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright, and Hazel Miller Foundation Board Member Maria Montalvo.

Rotary Club of Edmonds member Alison Pence and Mumtaz and Efrem Zimbalist — parents of playground namesake Mika Zimbalist — will join Nelson in speaking at the ribbon cutting for Mika’s Playground.

In fall 2015, after leasing the property for 40 years, the City of Edmonds acquired Civic Field from the Edmonds School District. The project is funded from a variety of sources, including park impact fees, real estate excise tax funds, the Hazel Miller Foundation and grants from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, State of Washington’s Wildlife & Recreation Program and Youth Athletic Fund, Snohomish County and the Verdant Health Commission.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds spearheaded raising funds to create Mika’s Playground, an inclusive play area for children of all abilities and individuals in the community contributed additional donations.

You can find more information about the grand opening here.

More information about Mika’s Inclusive Playground can be found here.