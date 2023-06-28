Congratulations to Best of Edmonds 2023 winners!

Here are the winners in the 2023 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Readers voted on their favorites in Edmonds — from accountant to barber to plumber to restaurant.

All winners and finalists are highlighted in our Best of Edmonds magazine, now available for viewing online, with print publications being distributed at locations citywide. Winners and finalists will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments, so look for those throughout Edmonds starting this week.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all who voted for what they love best about Edmonds.

We also want to recognize John Peters for his stunning photo of the Olympic Mountains and the Edmonds ferry, which was selected as the winner in our Best of Edmonds 2023 cover photo contest.

— Teresa Wippel