Council finalizes code changes for Edmonds board and commission appointments

Six months after questions were raised regarding the city’s process for filling board and commission vacancies, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night moved a step closer to amending city code to address the appointment process.

Under the amended code, set to appear on a future council consent agenda for approval, “We’re going to have a much, much better idea of when commissioners are completing their term and when new positions are coming open,” said Council President Neil Tibbott.

In January, after Mayor Mike Nelson chose not to reappoint two members of the Edmonds Planning Board — including mayoral candidate Mike Rosen — Tibbott said he wanted to take a closer look at the process for board and commission appointments. (See related story here.) As a result, the council interviewed but did not immediately approve the candidates Nelson nominated to fill planning board vacancies.

Nelson accused councilmembers of “playing games” by not approving his appointments, but Tibbott countered he was working to address what he saw as “a gap in the process between forming boards and commissions and filling out vacancies when they happen.”

At the Jan. 17 council meeting, Tibbott proposed a list of changes aimed at addressing council concerns about how board and commission openings were filled. Those changes were shelved, however, when questions were raised about the logistics and implementation. Since then, Tibbott has been working with Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum to develop a staff policy that will includes separate guidelines — in addition to the code changes — related to the appointment process.

“The idea with putting a portion of the guidelines in policy instead of code is that is just provides greater flexibility for implementation should any of the circumstances change,” Tibbott explained.

One of the changes in the code update is revising language regarding the reapplication of an incumbent filling an existing board or commission position. “Some of our board members are interested in continuing on for a second or sometimes a third term and we’re not requiring reapplication,” Tibbott said.

The code also requires that if the person designated as the “appointing authority” doesn’t meet the specified deadline for appointing someone to a board or commission, their authority will be transferred to a “successor appointing authority” to ensure the appointment is made. In the case of the mayor, the successor would be the city council president, and in the case of a city councilmember, the successor would be the mayor.

Under the revised code, the city is also required to maintain on its website a roster of all boards and commissions and the expiration date for each position.

Related to the staff policy being developed separately, Councilmember Jenna Nand stressed it was important for the city to work to expand the reach of its board and commission recruitment. “What usually happens is, the public information officer emails it out, all of us email our friends and our contacts, and it becomes quite clubby who gets invited to apply for these things,” she said. “So the general public generally has no idea that these opportunities are available.”

Tatum replied that it has been “a work in progress” to translate the board and commission opportunities into different languages and ensure they are distributed for the broadest reach.

The code also includes an amendment by Councilmember Vivian Olson, which she said was aimed at addressing the situation that prompted the changes in the first place: “Where we had planning board members who did have interest in the appointment for another term, but the appointing authority was choosing to seek new applicants.”

Olson’s amendment — approved by a 6-1 vote with Councilmember Susan Paine opposed — addresses a section of the code requiring public notification of all opportunities to fill open board and commission positions. It adds language that specifies such notification should occur not only when an officer holder isn’t interested in being reappointed for another term, but “when the appointing authority choses to seek new applicants for” the position.

Also on Tuesday night, the council held a public hearing on a citizen-initiated code amendment that would allow day care businesses as a primary permitted use in the neighborhood business (BN) zone. The hearing was related to an application from Great Kids Academy, which would like to establish a new day care center at 24200 76th Ave. W. in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood.

The proposed location is just north of Great Kids’ existing center at 24310 76th Ave. W., which is a permitted primary use in the adjacent community business (BC) zone. While the proposed code amendment would benefit the applicant directly, the changes would apply to all BN-zoned properties in Edmonds. These include neighborhood commercial centers such as Perrinville, Five Corners and Holmes Corners (212th and 76th).

Council approval of the proposed amendment would mean that day care businesses in BN zones would not have to obtain a conditional use permit prior to opening. The applicant is also seeking to exempt the day care’s outdoor recreation spaces from operating restrictions currently in the BN zone, which state that all activities must occur indoors.

Only one person testified during the hearing — Tony Shapiro of AD Shapiro Architects, which submitted the code amendment.

“I think it’s a natural placement for a day care center to be in the BN zone,” Shapiro said. “A lot of families would like to walk their children to the day care center instead of having to get into a vehicle and drive, so the proximity to individual neighborhoods is highly desirable.”

The matter is scheduled to come back to the council for approval at its June 20 meeting.

In other business, the council:

– Approved a capital agreement with the Washington State Commerce Department for a Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grant related to a 52-unit housing project for families next to Edmonds Lutheran Church.

– Adopted an ordinance to add a compost procurement requirement in compliance with state law.

– Approved the city’s 2024-2029 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

– Received an update on implementation of enterprise resource planning software to replace the city’s current Eden system.

– Heard the Edmonds Youth Commission’s annual report and recognized the commission’s graduating seniors: Sam Yi, Julia Andres and Naomi Maehyo.

– Recceived proclamations for LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Juneteenth.

— By Teresa Wippel