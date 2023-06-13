Council set to discuss housing bills during joint meeting with planning board June 14

The Edmonds City Council will hold a special meeting with the Edmonds Planning Board at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 to discuss housing legislation that was considered during the recently concluded session of the Washington State Legislature.

You can see the meeting agenda here.

The meeting will prccede the planning board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. You can see the regular planning board meeting agenda here.

Both meetings will be in the Brackett Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall,

121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Those who want to join the meeting virtually can click on the following Zoom link:https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or access by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261