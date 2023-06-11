Councilmembers sponsoring first of several financial forums June 12

Those who want to learn more about the City of Edmonds budgeting process and municipal finance have two opportunities starting Monday, June 12.

Edmonds City Councilmembers Will Chen and Susan Paine have invited community members to attend several lunchtime financial forums this summer in various Edmonds locations, with the first one June 12. These are topic-focused conversations about municipal finance and budgeting.

“ARPA and What to Do Post-ARPA” is the topic scheduled for June 12 from 11 a.m.-noon at the First Financial Northwest Bank conference room, 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.

Also on June 12 — at 7 p.m. — the Edmonds City Council is hosting the first of two 2024 budget outreach workshops. It will be at the city’s public works and utilities building, 7110 210th St. S.W., Edmonds.

As for the lunchtime meeting, Chen and Paine say that as members of the Edmonds City Council Finance Committee, they have unique insight regarding the city’s finances and want to connect with residents and local business owners. The series will provide an open forum for questions, input and information requests related to Edmonds city finances. These include South Fire Contract consideration, capital projects, forecasting revenues and expenditures, deciphering monthly financial reports and biennial budgeting.

Future forums sponsored by Chen and Paine will be held throughout Edmonds: July 8 at Mathay Ballinger Park, Aug. 5 at the Asian Service Center, Sept. 9 at Edmonds City Park, Oct. 7 at Café Ladro at Five Corners and Nov. 11 at Café Louvre. All are planned for 11 a.m.-noon.

For more information, contact Chen at will.chen@edmondswa.gov or 425-409-7915.