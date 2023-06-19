June 20: ‘Create the Retirement of Your Dreams’ presentation at Edmonds Waterfront Center June 20

TV and radio host Rajiv Nagaich will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Tuesday, June 20 to discuss how to “Create the Retirement of Your Dreams.”

The seminar runs from 6:30-8 p.m. at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

During the event, he will walk attendees through the gaps and pitfalls of current retirement planning and why they fail 70% of the time — resulting in people running out of money, ending up in a nursing home and/or becoming a burden to their loved ones.

An elder law attorney and the architect of the LifePlanning approach to retirement planning, Najaich hosts Master Your Future, currently airing on public television stations nationwide, and the AgingOptions Radio Show, which has been dispensing retirement planning advice to people in the Seattle area for almost20 years.

He was inducted as Fellow by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) in 2014. He is also a three-time winner of the NAELA Pacesetter Award, and a commissioner at the Law and Aging Commission at the American Bar Association.

He’s a founding partner of the Life Point Law firm in the Seattle area and chief executive officer of AgingOptions. He holds a masters in tax law (LLM) from the University of Washington and J.D. from Seattle University School of Law.