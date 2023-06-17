Drizzle doesn’t dampen enthusiam of Edmonds art lovers

Left: Owners Marie and Julie pose under their beach umbrella in front of their booth-tuque Ma Graphics. Right: locals Robyn Beresford and Annette Stout sport green umbrellas as they arrive for their annual visit to the Edmonds Arts Festival.
Lynnwood residents Ray and Ann Hermes point out their favorite painting by artist Bear Carpenter (seated), whose style is described as folk art mixed.
Angie Sullivan jokes with co-owners Debbie and Jim Beem of Peace of the Earth Jewelry. Together Debbie and Jim shop for stones and Debbie does the intricate wrapping.
Musician/songwriter Joshua Red Uttech plays music on the plaza to the backdrop of the Salish Sea.
Artist Zac Aquino uses Filipino tattoo patterns and turns them into geometric pattern art. It has also evolved into other creations such as plant holders and coloring books.
Seattle artist Heidi Farina is seen working on one of her newest projects, safe from the drizzle, under her canopy in the plaza area.
Gwen Maloney admires the work of local middle and high schoolers.
Artist Melissa Wadsworth stands by Dog Day, an oil painting by local artist Andy Eccleshall that sold for $5,750. Her own painting, a coastal view of Big Sur, took third place in the festival.
Making the best of the now-rainy day, artist Pepe of Whimsical Art from Portland displays his sense of humor showcased in his work.
Braving the rain, Dan of north Everett looks at a belt buckle at the Nomad Leather booth. Co-owner Nick Vracin donned an extra layer with the temperature dropping.
Puyallup artist Philip Mack specializes in mechanical pencil and charcoal drawings, which he has been doing for eight years.
Lone State played classic American and British rock to the crowds huddled on the edges of the stage
Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiam for art lovers at the Edmonds Arts Festival on opening day Friday. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center and Playfield, 700 Main St.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
