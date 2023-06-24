Edmonds American Legion Post 66 elects new officers

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 recently elected new officers for the 2023-2024 term. Elected to take their positions on July 1 were Commander: Dan Mullene; 1st Vice Commander: Les Abel; 2nd Vice Commander: Gary Walderman; Sergeant at Arms: Dick Thomas; Chaplain: Bill Neal; and Finance Officer: Jim Traner. The position of Adjutant remains open.

American Legion Post 66 is located at 117 6th Ave. S. in Edmonds. The post meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. (dinner provided at 5 p.m.). Post members work together to arrange access to services and to assist veterans in the community.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in the community, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans.

Anyone who has served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and has been honorably discharged or are still serving active military duty honorably, is eligible for membership with The American Legion.

For more information on membership, Post 66 emails may be sent to EdmondsAmLegionPost66@gmail.com or by contacting Dan Mullene at 206-310-7654.