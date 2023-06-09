Edmonds Arts Festival showcases artists and musicians of Edmonds

The Edmonds Plaza is a unique venue that is part of the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. At the Plaza, visitors can leisurely browse and purchase art in an outdoor park-like setting with a relaxed ambiance. There is an adjacent large indoor space to shop as well. At the Edmonds Plaza, guests can view and buy art, talk with artists, listen to live music, enjoy snacks, unwind, and experience breath-taking views of the Salish Sea and Olympic mountains.

Edmonds artists are showcased at the Plaza. More than 50 established and emerging visual artists from Edmonds and the local region are featured at this venue. All art is for sale. In addition to the visual arts, visitors can listen to live music all weekend that features Edmonds’ singers-songwriters, musicians from the Edmonds Senior Center, local poetry group readings and more. There are both covered and outdoor seating spaces with tables for audiences to enjoy the entertainment.

The indoor Edmonds Plaza Room features a preview of the Edmonds Art Studio Tour, a popular self-guided tour of local art studios held every September. Guests will see art demonstrations, meet artists, and have an opportunity to purchase their art. Tour maps and a full list of artists will also be available. A favorite place on the Edmonds Plaza for families is Kids Create. This outdoor tented area at the Plaza offers hands-on art experiences and instruction for children. Not to be missed are the booths of local non-profits Art for All, PawsWithCause, and Heart Art Healing, where demonstrations show how art can benefit the community in many different ways.

Art forms represented on the Plaza are varied and unique. Part of the mission of the venue is to expose and educate visitors on a variety of art types. The Edmonds Plaza holds special appeal to its visitors because of its spacious layout and pleasant ambience. The Plaza can feel more like a community social gathering than a busy summer event, where friends and neighbors meet and congregate with each other while enjoying the fabulous view. Patrons can meet some of the local artists who contribute to Edmonds being the first certified Creative District in Washington.

The Edmonds Arts Festival is June 16 and 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.