Edmonds Booktalk: Suggestions that will keep your kids reading all summer

June! We are so ready for summer [and what a great start it’s been!] – and summer reading. Here are a few suggestions for the kids’ summer reading…

Let’s start with some recent award winners.

2023 Edgar Award Winners:

Best Juvenile. “Aggie Morton, Mystery Queen: The Seaside Corpse” by Marthe Jocelyn . For young detective Aggie Morton and her friend Hector, an opportunity to dig up fossils becomes even more thrilling when a corpse washes ashore. Series inspired by the life of Agatha Christie as a child and her most popular creation, Hercule Poirot! Ages 10+

Best Young Adult: "The Red Palace" by June Hur. A palace nurse and a royal investigator team up to look into a pattern of grisly murders when the Crown Prince becomes the prime suspect in this romantic YA historical mystery. Ages 13+

2023 PNBA Award Nominee [short list]:

“A Home Under the Stars” by Andy Chou Musser. Magical and heartfelt, this explores the difficulties and anxieties that accompany moving, as well as the journey to find a sense of belonging in a new place and to call it home. Ages 4 – 8.

2022 Washington State Book Awards Winners

Books for Young Adult Readers: “Little Thieves” by Margaret Owen . A scrappy maid must outsmart both palace nobles and Low Gods in a new YA fantasy. Ages 14+

Books for Young Readers. "Mighty Inside" by Sundee Frazier . Melvin Robinson wants a strong, smooth, He-Man voice that lets him say what he wants, when he wants. But the thought of starting high school is only making his stutter worse. Set in 1950s Spokane. Ages 8+

Picture Books: "Rock by Rock: The Fantastical Garden of Nek Chand" by Jennifer Bradbury, Sam Boughton (Illustrator). This luminous picture book tells the fascinating true story of artist Nek Chand and how his secret art project–hidden away in a jungle–became one of India's most treasured wonders, second only to the Taj Mahal. Ages 4 – 8.

2022 Washington State Book Awards Finalists:

Books for Young Readers: “Happily for Now” by Kelly Jones, Kelly Murphy (Illustrator). Fiona wants to fix people’s problems–but what if she’s the one who needs help? Kelly Jones, author of Unusual Chickens for the Exceptional Poultry Farmer, delivers a funny, take-charge heroine kids will love. Ages 8+

Books for Young Readers: "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera . Also: Winner of the John Newbery Medal. Winner of the Pura Belpré Award. Petra's world is ending. Earth has been destroyed by a comet, and only a few hundred scientists and their children have been chosen to journey to a new planet. Hundreds of years later, Petra wakes to this new planet – and the discovery that she is the only person who remembers Earth. Ages 10 – 14.

Books for Young Adult Readers: "Calculated" by Nova McBee. In seventeen-year-old Jo River's complicated world of numbers, there's no such thing as coincidence. When she is betrayed by someone she loves, kidnapped by the world's most wanted smuggler, and forced to use her talent to shore up a criminal empire, Jo deems her gift a curse-until she meets Red. Ages 13 – 17.

American Library Association 2023 Youth Media Awards:

Newbery Medal [most outstanding contribution to children’s literature]: “Freewater” by Amina Luqman-Dawson. Also the winner of the 2023 Coretta Scott King Author Book Award. Coretta Scott King Book Awards recognizing an African American author and illustrator of outstanding books for children and young adults. Ages 9 – 12.

Caldecott Medal [most distinguished American picture book for children]: "Hot Dog" by Doug Salati . Ages 4 – 8.

Michael L. Printz Award [for excellence in literature written for young adults]: "All My Rage" by Sabaa Tahir . Also the winner of this year's National Book Award for Young People's Literature. Ages 14+

Pura Belpré Awards [honoring Latinx writers and illustrators whose children's and young adult books best portray, affirm and celebrate the Latino cultural experience.]: Adriana M. Garcia won the illustration award for "Where Wonder Grows" by Xelena Gonzalez. Ages 4 – 8; and Claribel A. Ortega won the writers award for "Frizzy." Ages 8 – 12.

The Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA), a division of the American Library Association (ALA), has selected adult books with special appeal to teen readers to receive the 2023 Alex Awards.

“A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting” by Sophie Irwin . Britain. 1850. “’A Lady’s Guide to Fortune Hunting’ is a sharp, modern, and absolutely delicious take on the marriage plot. Sophie Irwin’s debut is one of the most fun, romantic books I’ve read in a long time.”– Taylor Jenkins Reid .

"Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution" by F. Kuang . Just won the Nebula Award for Best Novel for her 2022 novel from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association. "Babel has earned tremendous praise and deserves all of it. It's Philip Pullman's "The Golden Compass" by way of N.K. Jemisin's "The Fifth Season:" inventive and engaging, passionate and precise. Kuang is fiercely disciplined even when she's playful and experimental … Like the silver bars at its heart–like empires and academic institutions both—"Babel" derives its power from sustaining a contradiction, from trying to hold in your head both love and hatred for the charming thing that sustains itself by devouring you." — New York Times Book Review

"Chef's Kiss" by Jarrett Melendez , illustrated by Danica Brine. Watch things start to really heat up in the kitchen in this sweet, queer, new adult graphic novel!

"Daughter of the Moon Goddess" by Sue Lynn Tan. A captivating and romantic debut epic fantasy inspired by the legend of the Chinese moon goddess, Chang'e, in which a young woman's quest to free her mother pits her against the most powerful immortal in the realm.

"I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy . A heartbreaking and hilarious memoir by the former child star about her struggles –including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother–and how she retook control of her life.

"Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora . A memoir as gripping as it is moving, it provides an immediate and intimate account not only of a treacherous and near-impossible journey, but also of the miraculous kindness and love delivered at the most unexpected moments.

"The Kaiju Preservation Society" by John Scalzi . When COVID-19 sweeps through New York City, Jamie Gray is stuck as a dead-end driver for food delivery apps. That is, until he makes a delivery to an old acquaintance who works at what he calls "an animal rights organization." His team needs a last-minute grunt to handle things on their next field visit. What he doesn't tell Jamie is that the animals his team cares for are not here on Earth. Not our Earth, at least.

"True Biz" by Sara Novic. A "tender, beautiful and radiantly outraged" (The New York Times Book Review) novel that follows a year of seismic romantic, political, and familial shifts for a teacher and her students at a boarding school for the deaf.

A “tender, beautiful and radiantly outraged” (The New York Times Book Review) novel that follows a year of seismic romantic, political, and familial shifts for a teacher and her students at a boarding school for the deaf. “Wash Day Diaries” by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith (Illustrator). A captivating graphic novel love letter to the beauty and endurance of Black women, their friendships, and their hair.

For even more fun ideas and challenges: it is time for Summer Reading Book Bingo presented by Seattle Arts + Lectures. Download your copy of the Adult Bingo Card, The Kids Bingo Card and/or Lotería de Lectura [Para mayores de 18 años.] All here.

Edmonds Bookshop Events

Edmonds Bookshop Book Club: June 21. Wednesday morning 9-10 a.m.

“Matrix” by Lauren Groff. One of our best American writers, Lauren Groff returns with her exhilarating first new novel since the groundbreaking “Fates and Furies.”

Equally alive to the sacred and the profane, it gathers currents of violence, sensuality, and religious ecstasy in a mesmerizing portrait of consuming passion, aberrant faith, and a woman that history moves both through and around. It is a defiant and timely exploration of the raw power of female creativity in a corrupted world.

Lauren Groff is a three-time National Book Award finalist. She was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She was named one of Granta’s 2017 Best Young American Novelists.

Finalist for the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction

One of Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2021

More information on our Event page, here.

Book Club news! We are bringing the evening book club meetings back beginning in July 2023! You may choose morning or evening gatherings. [or both! We are OK with you test driving while you decide which time ends up working better with your schedule!] Thursday evening meetings will be the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday morning meetings will remain the third Wednesday at 9 a.m. Questions about anything? Ask here.

More information about the book and our book club is here.

Plan ahead for Waldo! Waldo will be back hiding in Edmonds beginning July 1st!

Pick up your passports starting Saturday July 1st and begin the hunt for Waldo all about town! He will be hiding in more than 50 places around town. The hunt is on July 1 – 30. Then join us for the party on Monday July 31st at 11am. So much more information here.

Recent book releases of note:

“Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson. On our PNBA Bestseller list!

“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane. An all-consuming tale of revenge, family love, festering hate, and insidious power, set against one of the most tumultuous episodes in Boston’s history. On our PNBA Bestseller list!

“Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma” by Claire Dederer. This book grapples with how to reconcile the legacies of artists whose behavior was reprehensible. Interview in The Seattle Times here. On our PNBA Bestseller list!

“Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir” by Lucinda Williams.

“Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America” by Matika Wilbur. Review here in The Seattle Times. On our PNBA Bestseller list!

“The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese. A stunning and magisterial epic set in Kerala, South India, and following three generations of a family seeking the answers to a strange secret. Recommended by The New York Times.

“No Two Persons” by Erica Bauermeister. Want to read an excerpt and some amazing early praise? Click here. Staff recommended.

“Trust” by Hernan Diaz. Now in paperback. Just announced May 8, 2023: 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner for Fiction!

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: A novel” by Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak. Recommended by The New York Times.

“The Private Life of Spies and the Exquisite Art of Getting Even: Stories of Espionage and Revenge” by Alexander McCall Smith.

“The Guest” by Emma Cline. Summer is coming to a close on the East End of Long Island, and Alex is no longer welcome. Taut, propulsive, and impossible to look away from. Recommended by The New York Times.

“Yellowface: A Novel” by R. F. Kuang. Recommended by The New York Times.

“King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig. The first new major biography of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decades — and the first to include recently declassified FBI files. Recommended by The New York Times.

“Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir” by Rachel Louise Snyder. A piercing account of Snyder’s journey from teenage runaway to reporter on the global epidemic of domestic violence. Recommended by The New York Times. And Recommended by The Washington Post.

“Ink Blood Sister Scribe” by Emma Törzs. Two estranged half-sisters tasked with guarding their family’s library of magical books must work together to unravel a deadly secret at the heart of their collection. Recommended for June by The Washington Post here.

“Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea. NPR review here. Staff recommended. Chosen for June Indie Next.

“Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly” by Marie Bostwick. In paperback.

National bestselling authors Marie Bostwick, Rachel Linden, and Katherine Reay host “The 10 Minute Book Talk” and gather with friends weekly to chat all things bookish for 10 short and sweet minutes. In this episode, they talk about Marie’s new book! While you are there – check out more of their book talks – so much fun!

“The Celebrants” by Steven Rowley. LGBTQ+ Recommended by The Washington Post.

“Witch King” by Martha Wells. The writer of the beloved “Murderbot Diaries” series returns with her first fantasy novel in more than a decade. On our PNBA Bestseller list!

Books of note being released in June:

“Cross Down: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Alex Cross is gravely injured. Only his partner and friend John Sampson can keep him safe . . . and get justice. For the first time, John Sampson is on his own. June 5, 2023.

“The Wind Knows My Name” by Isabel Allende. This powerful and moving novel weaves together past and present, tracing the ripple effects of war and immigration on one child in Europe in 1938 and another in the United States in 2019. “Both stories are rich enough to carry the weight of one novel, but Allende expertly intertwines them.”–The Washington Post. Review on NPR here. June 6, 2023.

“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See. Inspired by the true story of a woman physician from 15th-century China, this new novel is a captivating story of women helping other women. A June Indie Next Pick! June 6, 2023.

“Everything’s Fine” by Cecilia Rabess. On Jess’s first day at Goldman Sachs, she’s less than thrilled to learn she’ll be on the same team as Josh, her white, conservative sparring partner from college. A June Indie Next Pick! Recommended for June by The Washington Post. June 6, 2023.

“All the Sinners Bleed” by S. A. Cosby. The first Black sheriff in a small Southern town faces a questionable shooting, a Confederate pride march, and a serial killer. A June Indie Next Pick! Recommended for June by The New York Times here. Staff recommended author! Glowing review on NPR here. June 6, 2023.

“Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page. Page recounts the cognitive dissonance of feeling his dreams come true while being asked to suppress his emergent transness, and his subsequent path out of the closet. On our PNBA Bestseller list! June 6, 2023.

“Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulak. From the Edgar Award-finalist comes a wildly inventive spin on the supernatural thriller. Neal Thompson [local author and friend of the Bookshop!] recommends: “… this devourable story was an unexpected surprise. Mallory Quinn is recently sober and takes a job babysitting 5-year-old Teddy in a South Jersey suburb. It’s a great gig until Teddy starts drawing a series of disturbing sketches (embedded throughout the book) of an apparent murder, which Mallory seeks to solve.” In paperback. June 6, 2023.

“My Murder” by Katie Williams. “Lou is a happily married mother of an adorable toddler. She’s also the clone of the original Louise who, along with four other victims of a local serial killer, has been brought back to life by a government project to return the women to their grieving families… Darkly comic and lightly speculative, My Murder offers an exploration of ideas about personal identity, domestic life, and reinvention, within a thrilling, surprising, and entertaining mystery.” Recommended on NPR. A June Indie Next Pick! June 6, 2023.

“Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X Kendi. A striking graphic novel edition of the National Book Award-winning history of how racist ideas have shaped American life. June 6, 2023.

For Young Adult Readers “Some Shall Break: The None Shall Sleep Sequence #2” by Ellie Marney. After a harrowingly close contact with a juvenile sociopath, junior FBI consultants Emma Lewis and Travis Bell went their separate ways. When Travis and Kristin turn up evidence that points back to the serial killer that Emma had escaped, things become more complicated. June 6, 2023.

“None Shall Sleep: The None Shall Sleep Sequence #1” by Ellie Marney. The Silence of the Lambs meets Sadie in this riveting psychological thriller about two teenagers teaming up with the FBI to track down juvenile serial killers. Now in paperback.

“Same Time Next Summer” by Annabel Monaghan. Exes get a second chance at summer love in this beachy and emotional romance. In paperback. June 6, 2023.

“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand. After tragedy strikes, Hollis Shaw gathers four friends from different stages in her life to spend an unforgettable weekend on Nantucket. June 13, 2023.

“What Remains” by Wendy Walker. Walker’s penchant for buzzy, acclaimed thrillers bodes well for her latest yarn about a cold case detective saddled with an unwanted admirer after she’s caught up in a department store tragedy. June 13, 2023.

“The Puzzle Master” by Danielle Trussoni. Reality and the supernatural collide when an expert puzzle maker is thrust into an ancient mystery—one with explosive consequences for the fate of humanity—in this suspenseful thriller. A June Indie Next Pick! June 13, 2023.

For Young Adult Readers. “Wolfpack” by Amelia Brunskill. This shocking, suspenseful novel about a group of teenage girls living in a cult shows the terrifying paranoia and suspicion that emerges when one of them goes missing–perfect for fans of “We Were Liars.” June 13, 2023.

“Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood. Rival physicists collide in a vortex of academic feuds and fake dating shenanigans in this delightfully STEMinist romcom. A June Indie Next Pick! In paperback. June 13, 2023.

“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta. Now in paperback. June 13, 2023.

“Holding Pattern” by Jenny Xie. A novel about immigration and belonging, mother-daughter relationships, and the many ways we can learn to hold each other. Recommended for June by The Washington Post here. And recommended for June by The New York Times, here. June 20, 2023.

“Zero Days” by Ruth Ware. Hired by companies to break into buildings and hack security systems, Jack and her husband, Gabe, are the best penetration specialists in the business. But after a routine assignment goes horribly wrong, Jack arrives home to find her husband dead. To add to her horror, the police are closing in on their suspect—her. Staff recommended author! June 20, 2023.

“The Only One Left” by Riley Sager. “…a Gothic chiller about a young caregiver assigned to work for a woman accused of a Lizzie Borden-like massacre decades earlier. It becomes clear there’s more to the tale than people know.” June 20, 2023.

“The Bullet That Missed: Thursday Murder Club Series #3” by Richard Osman. In paperback! June 20, 2023.

“A World of Curiosities: Chief Inspector Gamache Novel #18” by Louise Penny. In paperback! June 27, 2023.

“Too Late: Definitive Edition” by Colleen Hoover. The new, updated edition of a psychological suspense novel of obsession and dangerous love. In paperback. June 27, 2023.

“Save What’s Left” by Elizabeth Castellano. An outrageously funny debut novel about a woman who moves to a small beach town looking for peace, only to find herself in an all-out war with her neighbors. It pulls back the curtain on life in a beach town, revealing the true cost of a pretty view. June 27, 2023.

“The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston. An overworked book publicist with a perfectly planned future hits a snag when she falls in love with her temporary roommate…only to discover he lives seven years in the past. In paperback. June 27, 2023.

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!”