Edmonds Boys & Girls Club fundraising event June 15

The Edmonds Boys & Girls Club is hosting an event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15 as part of its fundraising for the new building and gym.

Learn how you can get involved in creating something for the future of Edmonds. The location is 310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds.

RSVP to Katherine Cox at KatherineCox@windermere.com by June 7.

You can learn more about the building campaign here.