Edmonds Cemetery’s July 20 Walk Back in Time tour celebrates local creativity 

The 2023 Walk Back in Time Edmonds Cemetery Tour will celebrate local creativity and talent. The event is Thursday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium, 820 15th St. S.W.

The 33rd annual walk with members of the Edmonds Cemetery Board includes visits to the grave sites of people who brightened our lives with their artistry in the fine arts, photography and music.

Edmonds Cemetery Board members and friends will be your guides on the one-hour tour as we celebrate the lives of artist Ann Rutter, singer John William “Zev” Zevenbergen, wildlife photographer LeRoy VanHee, artist Betty June Russell Munson, and historian (and former cemetery board member) Betty Lou Gaeng. You’re invited to bring your own stories and family history to share, too.

Attendees are invited to bring water and a chair if you are unable to stand for long periods of time.