Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for June 13

Here are the agendas for the Edmonds City Council committee meetings, starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13:

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel, 3:30 p.m.

1. Amending fingerprinting fees

2. Amending Edmonds Municipal Code to remove repealed Revised Codes of Washington (RCWs)

3. Amending city code to adopt by reference RCW 71.105 (protection orders)

4. Court grant expenditures request

5. Accounting manager job description

6. Department of Social and Health Services Development Disabilities Administration interlocal agreement renewal

7. Council intern proposal

Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m.

1. Edmonds School District proposal for classroom Support

2. April 2023 monthly financial report

3. Parks maintenance yard lease

Parks and Public Works Committee, 7:30 p.m.

1. Car Show and Oktoberfest event agreements

2. Athletic field use and reservation policy

3. Letter to Washington State Department of Transportation regarding Unocal property

4. Boys and Girls Club new facility design

5. Volunteer project for interim emergency realignment of Shell Creek in Yost Park

6. Authorization of 2024 vehicle and equipment replacements

7. Clean Buildings Act – Frances Anderson Center Investment Grade Audit

8. Job Order Contract – Fire Station #17 apparatus bay ceiling replacement

9. Job Order Contract – City Park building asphalt overlay

10.Professional services agreement for design engineering services for Edmonds Marsh water quality improvements project

11. Professional services agreement for design services for Phase 4 storm utility replacement/rehab project

12. Professional services agreement for Phase I of the Storm and Surface Water Comprehensive Plan Update

13. Safety Action Plan Grant (Federal Safe Streets & Roads for All)

14. Report on construction cids for citywide bicycle improvements and Elm Way walkway projects

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff, who attend committee meetings virtually. To watch virtually, visit zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided from 3:30-9:30 p.m. at the city council conference room in Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds.