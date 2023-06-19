Edmonds City Council sponsoring second of two budget workshops June 22

Edmonds City Councilmembers Will Chen, Jenna Nand and Dave Teitzel are co-hosting the second of two community budget workshop on Thursday, June 22 starting at 5 p.m. at the Meadowdale Clubhouse, 6801 N. Meadowdale Road, Edmonds
According to Teitzel, the workshop is scheduled on the same day as the Edmonds mayoral debate at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, but the start time for the budget meeting was moved forward to 5 p.m. so citizens could attend both events if they wish.
The workshop is designed to facilitate discussion with those who attend about what the council should preserve funding for, consider ways for the council to reduce spending, and suggest new items for the 2024 budget. The first of these workshops was held June 12 at the city’s public works building.
There will also be a public hearing during the June 20 council meeting and it will be a structured opportunity for individuals to make a three-minute public comment in person, over Zoom or by submitting an online public comment.
In addition, there is an online form aimed at making it easy to provide specific feedback to the council on the 2024 budget priorities, both for those attending the outreach events and for those who can’t. This online form can be found here. You can also use this QR code:
Finally, the council will also hold a special meeting on 2024 budget priorities at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 prior to the regular council meeting. It will be on the third floor Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.
