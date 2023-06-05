Edmonds City Council to hold public hearing June 6 on day care business zoning change

A public hearing on a citizen-initiated code amendment that would allow day care businesses as a primary permitted use in the neighborhood business (BN) zone is among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, June 6.

The public hearing is related to an application from Great Kids Academy, which would like to establish a new day care center at 24200 76th Ave. W. in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood. The proposed location is just north of Great Kids’ existing center at 24310 76th Ave. W., which is a permitted primary use in the adjacent community business (BC) zone. While the proposed code amendment would benefit the applicant directly, the changes would apply to all BN-zoned properties in Edmonds. These include neighborhood commercial centers such as Perrinville, Five Corners and Holmes Corners (212th and 76th).

Council approval of the proposed amendment would mean that day care businesses in BN zones would not have to obtain a conditional use permit prior to opening.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Discuss a grant agreement with Housing Hope for a Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grant related to a 52-unit housing project for families next to Edmonds Lutheran Church.

– Adopt an ordinance to add a compost procurement requirement in compliance with state law.

– Continue discussing the city’s 2024-2029 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

– Receive an update on implementation of enterprise resource planning software to replace the city’s current Eden system.

– Consider a draft ordinance amending city code related to notification and application procedures and council confirmation of board and commission appointments.

– Hear proclamations for LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Juneteenth

– Receive the Edmonds Youth Commission’s annual report and recognize the commission’s graduating seniors.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can attend remotely via this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can find the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation.