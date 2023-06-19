Edmonds City Council sets public hearings June 20 on Boys and Girls Club design, 2024 budget priorities

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold two public hearings at its Tuesday, June 20 business meeting: one regarding the new facility design for the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club and the other on 2024 city budget priorities.

The council’s parks and public works committee received a briefing last week on the latest design for the new $6 million Boys and Girls Club facility, which will replace the existing building now at Civic Center Park. Fundraising is underway for the project, and 50% of the money has been raised.

The public hearing on budget priorities dovetails with a city council emphasis — decided at an April budget retreat — to hear from citizens about their priorities.

The council hosted its first budget outreach workshop June 12 at the city’s public works building and has another one scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. at the Meadowdale Clubhouse.

There is also an online form aimed at making it easy to provide specific feedback to the council on the 2024 budget priorities, both for those attending the outreach events and for those who can’t. This online form can be found here.

In other business, the council has the following items on its agenda:

– An interagency agreement for an Edmonds police officer to serve as a TAC officer at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Academy.

– An ordinance that would allow the city to refinance bond debt “when potential savings are compelling.”

– A resolution stating the city council’s desire to work collaboratively with the administration to develop a spending plan for expenditures related to a memorandum of agreement regarding the former Unocal property.

– A letter from the council to the Washington State Department of Transportation indicating the council’s intent to request a meeting with the governor to discuss the Unocal property and the Edmonds Marsh.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also participate via the following Zoom meeting link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also find the full meeting agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.