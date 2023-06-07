Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission to meet June 7

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. The public may attend in person at the Brackett meeting room, third floor, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. or join through Zoom.

The Zoom link is here. The meeting ID is 980 7199 9699 and the passcode is 963195. You can see the complete agenda here.