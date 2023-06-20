Edmonds foster mom a finalist for Hyundai Hometown Hero award

Edmonds resident Terra Mangum is one of five finalists for the Hyundai Hometown Hero award sponsored by KING-TV.

Terra was nominated by her husband Zach Mangum, who noted that this would not be the first time his wife has been recognized for her community service. She was the winner of the “Rick Steves Service Above Self” award last year sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edmonds.

“Professionally, she has worked in health care since the age of 21, starting her nursing career at Seattle Children’s on their oncology unit,” Zach Mangum wrote. “It was during this time her passion grew for providing care to individuals throughout the lifespan.”

“She has been working at a local family medicine clinic for the past 10 years. During this time, she has added to her work role by mentoring and teaching student nurse practitioners,” he continued. “She has been involved with curriculum development at Northwest University and has guest lectured at Seattle Pacific University regarding the transition to higher levels of care.”

Perhaps even more exemplary of a Hyundai Hometown Hero, Zach said, is his wife’s background as a foster parent, taking placements of children and adults from newborn to 20. “These placements have been as brief as a few days, or as long as two-plus years,” he wrote. “When she first made the decision to provide foster care, she approached it in a selfless way. She asked ‘what does the community need from foster parents?’ She learned that there is a significant need for homes that accept sibling groups and teenagers. She became committed to this cause, added rooms to her home, and accepted a 16-year-old young man on her 29th birthday.

“Since that time, she’s been the foster parent to several groups of siblings, teenagers, and young adults. At some points over the last six-plus years, she has had five foster placements at one time,” Zach added.

“To be the recipient of the Hyundai Hometown Hero award would amaze and validate her hard work in the community. She has already given two cars to young adults moving out of her home, and they have another young man who is moving out this summer who would be set to receive her car. I’m sure he would appreciate Terra receiving this award too,” her husband said.

As for that 18-year-old moving out his summer, here is the article about him, in My Edmonds News.

You can learn more and vote for Terra Mangum here. Voting for the top two finalists takes place now through July 5, at 11:59 p.m.