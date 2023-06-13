Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission newsletter available online

The latest issue of Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission’s newsletter The Preservationist is now available.

The lead article examines the historic significance of the remaining headworks of Edmonds’ first water system. These comprise concrete weirs (small dams that impound water) located on Shell Creek in Yost Park, and are clearly visible to users of the Yost Park trail system.

Built by the Yost family in the early years of the last century, these concrete structures are deteriorating and are thought to be contributing to increased silting and degradation of salmon habit in lower Shell Creek. Plans to address this situation are ongoing, spearheaded by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Service Department.

The Historic Preservation Commission has recommended that any remediation plan include some level of preservation and interpretive signage for these structures, allowing them to become a park amenity for the enjoyment, appreciation, and information of park users as well as a permanent reminder of our local history and heritage.

