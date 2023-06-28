Edmonds Kind of 4th: ECA’s Mclalwain parade grand marshal — and what to know before you go

Joe Mclalwain, executive director of the Edmonds Center for the Arts, will be the 2023 grand marshal of the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade.

“Joe has not only been a leader for Edmonds, he’s been a leader for the entire region, and there’s not a more deserving candidate for this year’s Grand Marshal,” said Ryan Crowther, president and CEO of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “This is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all Joe’s done for this community, and we’re really looking forward to doing exactly that.”

Joe McIalwain has served as executive director of Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), since 2006. Under his leadership, ECA has grown to become one of the Puget Sound region’s leading performing arts centers, serving more than 85,000 people annually. ECA presents a diverse range of world class performing artists, hosts a variety of events by local and regional performing arts organizations and community groups, and provides impactful arts education and community engagement programs for people of all ages.

“I have been honored to serve in this role, and to help develop ECA into the regional attraction and thriving community asset it is today,” McIalwain said. “I have been humbled to be a part of bringing this beautiful campus back to life and establishing it as a cornerstone for arts and culture in a city that truly values what a place like ECA can provide.”

After nearly 18 years of service to ECA and the Edmonds Community, McIalwain will be stepping down from his position as executive director. He will be joining his wife Jamie in Austin, Texas, where she recently accepted the role of managing director of the ZACH Theatre. McIalwain looks forward to pursuing new arts leadership opportunities in one of the most vibrant music scenes in the nation.

“I have had the honor and pleasure to meet a long list of talented, and even legendary artists who have graced the ECA stage over the years,” said McIalwain. “We’ve presented more than 430 artists and groups at ECA since we celebrated our Grand Opening in January 2007 with a performance by Al Jarreau. From Buddy Guy to Ben Folds, Clint Black to Colin Hay, Lily Tomlin to Los Lobos, and India Arie to the Indigo Girls, it has been an extraordinary experience.

“But equally powerful has been seeing music students come to ECA from around the state to perform and compete,” he continued, “or parents fill the house to see their children perform in plays and dance recitals, or listening to the remarkable Cascade Symphony Orchestra, or watching Olympic Ballet Theatre’s annual Nutcracker, or Rick Steves Europe as they draw tourists and tour guides from around the world for their presentations and reunions. ECA is a special place and I feel very lucky to have been a part of it, and a part of this wonderful community.”

The chamber also made several other announcements related to the 2023 Fourth of July festivities, including new parade entries “that embody the creative and festive spirit of Edmonds,” and some food options to help offset all the restaurants that close for the Fourth.

Food and treat options will be located on 5th Avenue between Main and Bell Streets. Big Dogs will be offering their gourmet hot dogs, Goodbelly will have their hot and fresh Malasadas (Hawaiian Donuts), Pacific Northwest Catering will have breakfast and lunch options, Smash Box will be curating their grazing boards to go, and Kool Kidz Ice Cream will be offering up ice cold treats.

An Edmonds Kind of 4th schedule

8 a.m. Baby Brackett 1K (Registration closed) City Park/Woodway Race Route

8:10 a.m. Beat Brackett 5K (Registration closed) City Park/Woodway Race Route

11:30 a.m. Children’s Parade (Registration closed) Downtown Edmonds

Noon. Main Parade (Registration closed) Downtown Edmonds

10 things to know before you go

1. Please do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. Monday, July 3.

Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 will be removed by the public works department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. 425-771-0235.

2. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. on July 4; plan accordingly for driving and parking.

3. ADA parking: Several parking spots are reserved for ADA use in the Edmonds Library west parking lot during the parade.

4. Baby Brackett 1k and Beat Brackett 5k will begin at 8 a.m. in City Park and run through Woodway. Registration is closed and there is no in-person registration option on race day.

5. Food trucks will be set up at 5th Avenue North and will be operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kool Kidz Ice Cream • Ice cream bars & popsicles

Big Dog’s • Hot dogs, chips & beverages

Goodbelly • Malasada (Hawaiian style) filled doughnuts

Pacific Northwest Catering • Breakfast burritos and other breakfast favorites

Smash Box • Assorted grazing boxes

Additionally, the following restaurants and cafes on or near the parade route have confirmed they will be open for service; please call or check their websites for exact hours.

*Chamber member. Please thank them, as their membership supports the free community events produced by the Edmonds Chamber!

Open: Rusty Pelican*, Thai Cottage*, Mar•ket*, Vinbero*, Red Twig*, Salish Sea Brewing Co.*, Las Brisas*, Edmonds Bakery*, Walnut St. Coffee*, Claire’s*, Leftcraft, Starbucks, Oasis Tea Zone, Canarino Gelato, Pancake Haus, Furi Chinese, Cafe Louvre, Open later in the day: Salt & Iron*, SanKai*, Taki Tiki*, Fire & The Feast*, Kelnero*, Churchkey



6. The Edmonds Food Bank will be running a PB&J donation drive during the parade. Any attendees who are able, please bring peanut butter and jelly or other non-perishable food donations to the parade. Then, watch for the Food Bank shopping cart brigade in the parade, and carefully place (do not throw!) donations into one of their carts.

7. There will be no fireworks show in Edmonds this year. The City of Mountlake Terrace hosts a celebration and fireworks display at Lake Ballinger Park on July 3.

8. For lost and found, the chamber office at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds 425-670-1496

9. For maps, schedules, full food truck list, bathroom locations, road closures, visit www.EdmondsFourth.com or call the Log Cabin Visitors Center at 425-776-6711. The visitors center is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers from the community, the chamber said. If you see a volunteer, thank them for their contribution. And if you want to join the fun, there are still some volunteer shifts available.

