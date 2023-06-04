Edmonds Kind of Play: Sno-Isle summer reading, Mukilteo skate park reopening and Kingston Pirate Festival

Summer reading kicked off this week for Sno-Isle Libraries and will last through Sept. 10. This popular program had 5,537 finishers last year, which surpassed 2019’s pre-pandemic participation level and logged “close to 2.3 million minutes of reading.” Kids and teens “who read (or are read to) for 10 hours,” and per Sno-Isle “All reading is encouraged, any language, and any device – audiobooks count,” receive a prize book and a sticker. Those who have finished their 10 hours can receive a bookmark log and keep going to receive another prize Summer Reading sticker. Readers can visit their local branch or visit Sno-Isle.org/kids or /teens to register and receive their log.

The libraries also offer summer programs, which are popular with Sno-Isle readers as 3,457 kids and teens attended one of the 88 options offered last summer. I took a look at the summer events and found some great options in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. At the Lynnwood Library, the Burke Museum is bringing a traveling exhibit, “Living Traditions Mini-Museum” on Thursday, June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. This drop-in exhibit features “collection pieces made by Native Peoples of the Pacific Northwest.” On Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m., families can join “Highlight Quartet in an adventure to find a lost bath time buddy around the library!” There will be a cappella music, plus interactive games and songs.

Mountlake Terrace has already held one session of “Singing With Our Neighbors” to kick off summer reading and will hold another on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. Those interested can celebrate their summer with Duet Marianna, who will take them on an “exciting musical journey around the world!” For an intergenerational art option, you can register for Creative Texture Rubbings June 10 at 2 p.m. Participants will start out with a basic crayon rubbing on paper before branching out to other techniques and adding watercolor and collage. All the necessary materials will be supplied and items from home are welcome, if preferred.

For reading logs, book lists, event registration or more information you can visit Sno-Isle.org.

The Muk, the skate park at the Mukilteo YMCA, is celebrating a grand reopening and like the Summer Reading Program, it is a great option for summer activity and socializing. The Muk is one of the largest skate parks in Washington and the only staffed skate facility in Snohomish County. This is a real bonus if you’ve got a younger skater. We spent hour after hour there while my youngest was into skateboarding, and he was able to get feedback on his progress in a monitored environment. YMCA members get into the park for free, but non-members can buy passes to access the park, which offers group or private lessons, camps and skate teams. The park is open for skateboards and scooters, and both — along with safety gear — can be rented for no additional cost.

The bowl at the park looks very intimidating, or it did to me as a parent, and per Skate Park Director Jason Maki, recent updates offer more options for all levels. Maki said: “We’ve had lots of big ramps, but not a lot of smaller ramps and beginner obstacles. The new features will accommodate our biggest demographic and allow riders to progress in a safe manner as they build their skate skills.” For more information on how to participate in any of the park’s options, you can visit YMCA-SnoCo.org.

The Edmonds Parents Leadership Council along with the Edmonds School District and other community partners are hosting LGTBQIA+ Pride Bowl & Skate on Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Free skate entry and bowling lane rental at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, 6210 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood, are available to ESD students, staff and families. Though skating and lanes are free, attendees are responsible for their own skate or bowling shoe rental. For more information on this event, you can visit the school district’s Pride Month page at Edmonds.Wednet.edu.

In nearby news, Kingston will host the Kingston Pirate Festival on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will be at Mike Wallace Park, which is right next to the Kingston ferry dock. This is just the kind of event that I would look for to make it seem like we went on a lil’ vacation or did a huge event with no road trip, airfare or admission fees. I looked it up on WSDOT.WA.gov and to walk on the ferry it would cost $9.45 per adult and all kids 18 and under are free. The Kingston Pirate Festival will have face painting, Pacific Northwest pirates who specialize in kids entertainment, bouncy houses and lots of live music. The festival is put on by local business owners “that LOVE Kingston!” and more information can be found at KingstonPirateFestival.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.