Edmonds Landing’s ‘Rock Our Block’ contest picks a winner

Amanda Noble was selected as the winner of the Edmonds Landing “Rock Our Block” contest.

Edmonds Landing senior living residents used the contest as a way to create a painted rock garden. They invited community members to paint rocks and drop them by the senior living residence with their name, phone and address. The seniors then judged the best rock, with the prize being a $200 gift card to Anthony’s Homeport.

Noble said it took her six hours to paint and seal the rock. She designs and paints rocks for a club she belongs to named Kindness Rocks. “Thank you, Edmonds Landing, for choosing my rock,” she said. “I am honored.”

“The contest is a significant way to engage our seniors within the community,” said Edmonds Landing Executive Director Wendy Martin.