Edmonds mayoral candidates square off in pre-primary debate

With the 2023 Washington State primary election looming – ballots will be mailed July 14 and must be returned by 8 p.m. August 1 – Edmonds’ four mayoral candidates met on Thursday evening at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to answer questions in a debate-style format. An estimated 300 attendees filled the main ballroom – a standing-room-only crowd that spilled into the lobby– to watch and listen as the candidates answered questions on an array of issues facing the city.

Challenging incumbent mayor Mike Nelson are Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, retired business owner and community volunteer Mike Rosen, and former City of Edmonds senior planner Brad Shipley. The top two vote-getters in the upcoming primary will advance to the general election in November.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and My Edmonds News, the event was moderated by My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel.

Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson called the event to order, welcoming attendees to the facility and stressing that in a very real sense the Waterfront Center is “your house,” a place to gather, interact and promote the kind of active civic engagement that an event like this affords.

Moderator Teresa Wippel then took over, thanking attendees and sponsors, explaining how the questions were formulated and chosen, and laying out the ground rules for the evening.

Opening statements:

Shipley:

He began by stressing that Edmonds is at a “defining moment” in city’s history with predicted growth, the need to address inequities and to “improve the political climate.”

“Citizens are asking how do I protect my home, my kids, the things that matter most,” he said. “As a city employee, I’ve been working on these issues for more than 10 years.”

Buckshnis:

She opened by stressing her belief that Edmonds is at a critical stage where we “must put the citizens back on top of the organizational chart and communicate cooperatively in all levels of local and regional government.”

She concluded by noting that her 13 years on the city council makes her institutional knowledge and extensive network of contacts very valuable and has prepared her to be mayor.

“My number-one goal is community interest comes first,” she added.

Nelson:

He began by saying that Edmonds is more connected and safer, and that the environment is more protected than it has been in the past.

He stressed that thanks to his administration’s accomplishments, crime is down, business is thriving, and communication has been enhanced with a regular newsletter. He praised the new human services department that helps the city’s most vulnerable residents, and the city’s official recognition and celebration of Lunar New Year, Juneteenth and Pride.

He concluded by pledging to continue to make Edmonds more walkable, expand the city’s open spaces, and invest to improve Highway 99.

Rosen:

Rosen dove into his experience managing large staffs, multi-million-dollar budgets, and hundreds of complex projects. He noted that his community experience includes chairing the Edmonds Planning Board, and serving as vice-president of the Edmonds Center for the Arts Board.

“I’m a problem-solver, and I hope to earn your trust and your vote,” he concluded.

The event then moved to questions and answers.

Question #1

The state Legislature during its last session approved several bills that mandate increased housing density statewide. Yet, there are concerns that Edmonds doesn’t have the infrastructure to support this greater density. Two questions: As mayor, how will you and your your staff address these changes? And how will you balance this new requirement with concerns from some residents that such density impacts the character of existing neighborhoods – or as someone said, What makes Edmonds, Edmonds?

Buckshnis:

She began by reminding attendees that while these measures were being considered by the state Legislature, she wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to veto HB 1110 ,which called for across-the-board multifamily zoning.

She went on to note that we have “infrastructure and sewer problems” that put limits on the kind of growth we can handle, and that these need to be addressed.

“I plan on a thoughtful process that will bring the housing commission recommendations off the shelf, develop multifamily standards, and create a task force to manage growth and help keep Edmonds the way it is,” she concluded.

Nelson:

“I also joined with those on council to request that the state Legislature postpone those bills for several years while we looked at the best ways to guide our growth,” he began.

He stressed that his focus has been on placing multifamily housing on Highway 99, and that since the new laws don’t take effect until 2025, there is time to thoughtfully develop the city’s response. “It will be a long, slow process,” he concluded.

Rosen:

“I too was part of the choir singing to the state ‘not here, not now’ on these housing bills,” he began.

While he acknowledged that more people are coming here, and that he’s convinced there are ways can be found to accommodate them without “messing up” what we have, he admitted that he’s not happy with what the state did.

“Infrastructure is a problem, and we need to use every tool in the toolbox and talk to the state and our regional partners about how to do this,” he concluded. “But what’s off the table is screwing this place [Edmonds] up.”

Shipley:

“I come at this from a property rights standpoint,” he began. “I want to provide a home for my mom to stay when she’s older and my kids to stay when they get out of college, and I believe there are ways to do this that don’t destroy the character of the neighborhood.”

He went on to explain that the infrastructure issue is more regulatory, noting that allowable nitrogen levels at the wastewater treatment plant will be a major determining factor for what we can and can’t do. He also said that a form-based (as opposed to use-based) approach to building design would alleviate many of the perceived problems with neighborhood character.

Question #2:

I’d like to follow up with a related housing question. There are concerns that the increased housing density mandated by the state doesn’t address the housing needs for those with moderate or low incomes. As mayor, what would be your approach to address this need?

Nelson:

He characterized the housing crisis as one of supply and demand, and that increasing the supply of housing provides a road to solving it. He pointed particularly to the Highway 99 corridor as a place with the best potential for this to happen.

“We’re working to incentivize this with the goal of putting a lot more volume [of housing] in that area,” he said. To accommodate this, the city ia planning for significant infrastructure improvements moving forward, he added.

Rosen:

He agrees that providing affordable housing is a supply-and-demand issue, noting that Shipley’s comments about form-based building “make a lot of sense.”

He also stressed that this is one of many regional issues we face and that we need to work with our regional partners to do this together.

He also quipped that Edmonds has “expensive dirt,” and that one of the least expensive housing options is our stock of older, smaller homes, which will always be less costly to live in than new construction. “We need to find a way to preserve that kind of inventory as well,” he added.

Shipley:

He began by noting that under HB 1220 the city is already required to plan for multiple income levels, and that it’s part of our Comprehensive Plan update.

“But we have the ability to make sure the form is correct,” he concluded.

Buckshnis:

She noted that Edmonds’ existing code has “serious issues” in that it does not address housing types such as duplexes, triplexes and cottage housing, and that it needs to be updated.

She also mentioned sales tax money that is available for affordable housing through HB 1590, which Edmonds can use in partnership with other jurisdictions.

“We do have expensive dirt, and I’m concerned about pushing everything up to Highway 99,” she concluded.

Lightning Round 1 (5-10 second response from candidates)

Name the top three organizations – not individuals – defined by dollar amount — who have made financial donations to your mayoral campaign.

Rosen: None

Shipley: None

Buckshnis: None

Nelson: Yes, Health Care Workers SEIU 1199, and the firefighters.

Question #3

Communication has been mentioned consistently as a key issue in the mayor’s race. Residents say they want a mayor who is transparent, who answers emails and who communicates regularly with all residents. Please describe your commitment, as mayor, to citywide community engagement.

Shipley:

He stressed the need to diversify communications by offering it a range of languages to reach a larger audience, and to be willing to try new things and partner with representatives of groups the city wants to engage with.

Buckshnis:

“I believe communication is key,” she began. “I answer all my emails, and I’ve hosted several town hall meetings. We need to be transparent with our numbers, accountable to our citizens and this is the stuff we’re not seeing. Answering my emails takes a couple of hours each day, but if people take the time to write to me and tell me what they’re feeling, they want and need to be heard. I owe them that.”.

Nelson:

He began by noting that when he first became mayor he had a series of neighborhood meetings, but when COVID hit these stopped and communication became very challenging.

“But that being said, we’ve made tremendous strides in communication,” he added. “We put out 200,000 newsletters, done surveys, sent out postcards – all in multiple languages. I’m looking forward to more neighborhood meetings. Am I terrible about emails? Yes.”

Rosen:

“This is what I do,” he began. “My entire career has been about communication and using different tools. And it’s not just about listening – it’s about hearing. If someone wants to talk with us at 2 a.m. from their bed, we’ve gotta have a way to do that. We need to use lots of tools and lots of languages.”

Question #4:

There appears to be an us-vs.-them attitude between the administration and the city council. During the past few years, the mayor has accused the council of bullying city staff, while the council has accused the mayor of not being willing to work with councilmembers to improve communication. While it is natural to expect some tension between the executive and legislative branches of government, how do you propose moving forward to improve mayor-council relations?

Buckshnis:

“Having been on council for 13 years, I know firsthand how important this is,” she said. “I’m going to have an open door, and plan to included legislative and staff people on a range of task forces.”

Nelson:

“There will always be a natural tension between branches of government – it’s why we have separation of powers – but we’ve still managed to accomplish a lot,” he said, noting that these include balanced budgets, and that “90% of the things I’ve brought forth have been passed by council.”

Rosen:

He began by pointing out a loss of trust over the recent years, and citing his experience facilitating meetings where some folks don’t want to be in the room with each other.

“How do we fix this?” he asked. “Well, there’s an election coming up!”

Shipley:

“During my years on staff I’ve worked hard to establish relationships with the mayor and councilmembers,” he began. “For me, the key is finding commonality and understanding that we may have different values. It’s based on trust. It’s not a binary “us-vs.-them” thing — it’s working together.

Question #5:

Edmonds is becoming increasingly diverse, especially in neighborhoods outside the Edmonds Bowl. As mayor, describe your plan to reach communities that are often underserved by city government and ensuring their voices are included?

Nelson:

Citing the outreach phase of the PROS plan as an example, he spoke of representatives going out into the community, city parks and the waterfront, and engaging people directly to get their input and advice.

“This is something that hadn’t been done before,” he added. “We learned from it and are working on ways to do it better.”

Rosen:

“I’ve been doing this kind of thing for over 30 years across the country,” he started. “We are diverse in a lot of ways – and we need to reach out through all those lenses. We need to use tools that are appropriate to the audience.”

Shipley:

Pointing out that he has been at the forefront of many outreach efforts in his position as city planner, he sees staffing as one of the biggest challenges.

“Communications these days requires someone who is trained to do it – a professional – who understands the nuances,” he said. “Right now, staff from planning, parks etc. is doing it in addition to their regular jobs. We need staff that specializes in this.”

Buckshnis:

Pointing out the critical role of volunteerism in Edmonds, she stressed the need to engage some of the city’s newer nonprofits that are still in the incubator stage with more established ones like the Floretum Garden Club to share communications ideas and help these nonprofits grow. She also complimented the current mayor for his multi-language outreach, and pledged to continue doing those efforts.

Question #6

While many view Edmonds as a wealthy city, we are facing the same challenges as other communities. Food insecurity is increasing, with the Edmonds Food Bank now serving 850 households weekly. We have unhoused individuals, tents and shopping carts. Our citizens and our police are dealing with the impacts of an opioid epidemic, including public drug use and increased property crimes. As mayor, how would you address these issues?

Rosen:

“Those are a lot of issues, and the answers are not all the same,” he began. “A person who is unhoused to escape an abusive situation is different than a person who can’t afford housing. If the issue is fentanyl, we need to have things in place to help people get off of it, not just lock them up. It’s also a regional issue – we need to sit down with other jurisdictions.”

Shipley:

“This is a huge multi-dimensional issue, and they all need to be attacked individually,” he said. “We need to recognize the broad range of issues we’re dealing with and find solutions that speak to each.”

Buckshnis:

She reiterated her earlier point that HB 1590 is making sales tax money available for attacking issues like homelessness and food insecurity.

“We need to regionalize to ensure we get some of this funding,” she added.

Nelson:

He began by pointing out the need for both a proactive and reactive approach. He said that setting up the city’s new human services department was part of the proactive measures his administration has taken, and pointed to the success it has had is helping lift hundreds of people out of homelessness, provide food and more.

Question #7

In 2019, the city council decided not to pursue a waterfront connector project to provide emergency access over the train tracks. However, concerns about emergency access remain. Explains what steps you would take regarding this public safety challenge.

Shipley:

He recommends immediately working with the fire department to provide resources on the west side of the tracks while a long-term solution is being developed.

Buckshnis:

She echoed what Shipley said but recommends getting more creative such as finding vehicles that can utilize pedestrian pathways in an emergency and other alternatives. She also cautioned that we need to look at this as a community, where everyone has a chance for input.

Nelson:

He pointed out that the most dangerous place is not west of the train tracks but on any given road that doesn’t have a safe place to walk. He recommends prioritizing our infrastructure dollars to protect our most vulnerable – children and citizens who walk on our streets.

“While we need to think about staging equipment on the west side of the tracks, we must keep in mind where the greatest risk is and where our infrastructure efforts need to go,” he concluded.

Rosen:

“Safety is always the number-one concern, and the mayor is right – we have to make choices,” he said. “It’s not just health – there’s crime, there’s fire. There are options, and the community has to be engaged in the final answer.”

Question #8

The City of Edmonds has reported robust tax revenues in recent years and has also increased city spending to fund a growing list of priorities. Yet, during a recent city council budget retreat there were discussions about a possible future public safety levy. Describe how you will balance the growing list of budget wants vs. being a steward of taxpayer dollars?

Buckshnis:

“I’m known as a watchdog over city funds,” she began. “I am more concerned about the accuracy and accountability of our finances right now. There are ways I’ll address this as mayor, one of which is moving to budging by priorities. This will allow citizens to be part of the budget process.”

Nelson:

Emphasizing his support of public safety, he pledged to continue aggressively funding police and fire. Referencing a reserve that the city had maintained with “tens of millions that was doing nothing,” he said he diverted this money into public safety priorities.

Rosen:

“Safety has to be the number-one priority,” he began. “Then we can work on funding the other things. But the truth is we’ll never have enough money to do everything we want. So, I agree that we should be doing budgeting by priorities. But we should be careful about spending down our reserves and not set ourselves up for long-term expenses that we may not have the revenue stream to cover.”

Shipley:

He agreed with the other candidates about the overriding importance of public safety, stressing that once this need is met, priorities such as infrastructure need to be considered. He also agreedwith budgeting by priorities and engaging citizens in the full process, being careful to keep this equitable and to involve all.

Lightning Round #3

Name your top three budget priorities as mayor

Nelson: Highway 99, multiple-use public path, public safety

Rosen: Safety, infrastructure and safety

Shipley: Communication, infrastructure and safety

Buckshnis: Watersheds, public safety and communication

Question #9

Perrinville Creek flooding and erosion have been a problem for many years. As mayor, what would you do to restore Perrinville Creek?

Rosen:

“When we commit to something, we’ve got to fix it, and Perrinville Creek is one of those,” he began. “We need to work with others to make sure it’s done right. We need to just get on with it.”

Shipley

He explained how Perrinville Creek has been languishing for some time and continues to get worse.

“We need to work together on this – it will likely require some redevelopment done in a way that is helpful to the creek and addresses the erosion issue,” he said.

Buckshnis:

She stressed the need to consider the entire watershed, including the parts that extend beyond our jurisdiction into Lynnwood. To get grant money, she explained that the city needs to have a plan that includes the entire watershed — the upstream, midstream and downstream. She pledged that as mayor she would convene a task force including scientists to tackle the entire issue.

Nelson:

“There are many players and actors involved in this, which makes it a more complicated issue that meets the eye,” he began. “Some of these include landowners, BNSFand the City of Lynnwood. We’re working on it – it’s happening, but it’s taking longer than we’d all like.”

Question #9

What is your vision for an Edmonds Marsh Estuary and what steps will you take to help make that vision a reality? Is this something you will prioritize in the city budget?

Shipley:

“We want the final outcome to provide salmon habitat, a place for birds and provide a buffer for waves and storm events,” he said, adding that, “Of course we’ll have to weigh this priority against others as we plan.”

Buckshnis:

“We need to wait till we have the science before we spend any more money,” she began. “I’m impressed with what’s been done at Meadowdale Creek, but before we embark on something similar here, we need the science to back it up.”

Nelson:

He pointed out that the marsh has been an issue for a long time, and that ownership/jurisdiction issues with Chevron, BNSF, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Unocal are complicating the city’s efforts to be an active player in the solutions.

“But now we have a memorandum of understanding to purchase this property which puts us in a position to drive the process,” he explained. “We’re working on it, and we’re going to achieve it.”

Rosen:

“We all agree on ‘let’s have an estuary,’ and the issue is how do we get to that,” he explained. “We have a lot of science – but we need more. We need to know the reality of contamination and know the ownership model. But the ultimate vision is, let’s have an estuary.’

Question #10

Reckless driving and speeding are occurring in many Edmonds neighborhoods, creating a public safety issue. The current traffic calming program is underfunded and there isn’t enough money to address problems that have been identified. How would you tackle this challenge?

Buckshnis:

“We need to put more money in the budget,” she stressed. “We do speed in Edmonds – my own property has been hit by speeders twice – we need to increase the budget for traffic calming and every neighborhood that wants it should get it.”

Nelson:

“We need to protect our most vulnerable – our children,” he began. “We’ve installed speed cameras in school zones, and we need to design our roads to be narrower and force folks to slow down”

Rosen:

He explained that the solution is multifaceted, including engineering roads that encourage slower driving, building other kinds of traffic calming measures, and encouraging changes in behavior.

“It’s not one fix,” he concluded. “But as I’ve been talking to the community it’s in the top five concerns I hear.”

Shipley:

“It’s largely a design issue,” he began. “The streets are too wide. We need street design that encourages the speed you want. We need to separate the vulnerable users with bike and pedestrian paths, and to change how traffic-calming measures are implemented in neighborhoods.”

Question #11

The city council in March adopted a Climate Action Plan update with some ambitious goals for meeting targets to reduce greenhouse gases. What actions will you take as mayor to ensure these targets are being met, especially in the private sector?

Nelson:

He began by explaining that an important component of the Climate Action Plan is that we hold ourselves accountable to reach certain preset goals within a preset timeframe, and to have regular check-ins. He referenced progress in electrifying the city fleet, installing charging stations and mandating moving from natural gas to electricity in homes and buildings, and pledged to continue this in a second term.

Rosen:

“We need to look at the actions that get us the biggest bang for the buck first,” he explained. “By offering rebates and incentives we can jump-start the market. We can also create legal incentives, and we should do that.”

Shipley:

He said that he agrees that we need to offer incentives to convert, and that some of this is already in place. “Where these are lacking is in structures that are already built, and work is needed here,” he added.

Buckshnis:

“Our code provides a great opportunity to be more proactive in this area,” she pointed out, “and as we rewrite the code we need to include this. One area is the tree code, which provides an important opportunity for carbon sequestering, and another is in our housing stock where we need codes to address this with smaller, more efficient houses. We are moving in the right direction however, as shown by the solar panels on this facility, the Boys and Girls Club and other buildings in our community.”

Wippel then shifted to questions that were drawn from those submitted by attendees as they entered the event.

Audience Question #1

What is your plan to promote a community free of hatred intolerance and discrimination both internally and externally?

Rosen:

“This goes to what I’m talking about when say I’m done with the crazy,” he began. “There are always those trying to push us into that position, and I think there’s folks in this room and in this community that are saying not us, now now, not here. We need to start saying this out loud, living it and standing with each other. But we have a long way to go. I don’t walk in anyone’s shoes, and I feel there’s folks in this room to whom we owe and apology – please don’t give up on us.”

Shipley:

He acknowledged that a community free of hatred is an ambitious goal, but admitted he’s not sure what role the government should be playing in getting us there.

“First we should be doing no harm, our staffing should reflect our community,” he concluded. “I’m not sure if we’ll ever be able to achieve a world free of hatred.”

Buckshnis:

“First thing I’d do is get rid of the hate portal that the city still has – it’s been a source of conflict,” she began. She then returned to her idea of linking and networking nonprofits as a way to grow together in kindness. “I don’t think we’ll ever have a hate-free world,” she added.

Nelson:

He said that he believes the city does have a role in this by being able to eliminate outdated housing covenants and other restrictions designed to keep some people out.

“We also need to build up those people who have been historically neglected and marginalized,” he added. “We need to make a safe place for them.”

Audience Question #2 – Lightning round

Given that the primary race will not decide the race, who is the second-best candidate in the race?

Shipley: Rosen

Buckshnis: No comment, there’s validity in each candidate.

Nelson: My hat is off to anyone who steps up to serve in public office, so I’m not going to answer that.

Rosen: “I love the question, but that’s up to you.”

Audience Question #3

We have been asked at numerous tree meetings to preserve trees on our property. But builders are allowed to bulldoze on lots where they build new homes. Also, larger condos and apartments are being built with zero-lot lines and no room for trees or permeable ground. What say you?

Buckshnis:

“I sat on the tree board for five years,” she began, “and it’s unfortunate that we don’t have our tree code finished yet. We first needed an urban forest management program, and that took some time to get in place. Sadly during that time we saw many pocket forests cut down. We need to get our code up to date, but we also need to consider the value of views and put more trees on Highway 99.”

Nelson:

He pointed out that at present our tree canopy is about 30% of our city, and he’s interested in increasing that. “Trees benefit all of us – our air, our water,” he added. “I will continue to support whatever we can do to incentivize and increase the tree cover in Edmonds.”

Rosen:

He acknowledged that there is a tension between retaining more trees and development, and that he sees the problem as not having a vision of what success looks like, knowing when we can say “yes, now we have enough.”

“We also don’t talk about all the reasons we want trees,” he said. “Things like aesthetics, air quality, critters, and more. We need to define what success looks like and work on that.”

Shipley:

“We do have a tree code – it’s not perfect, but it’s there,” he began. “We also have tools to help developers decide which trees to keep and how, and we need to make better use of our tree bank.”

Audience Question #4

What do we need to do to stay at zero-deferred maintenance of city buildings?

Nelson:

“We have to prioritize our maintenance, and it may not be happening as fast as we’d like,” he said. “We need to look at our old buildings and decide if we need to keep or replace them.”

Rosen:

“Deferring maintenance is a bad habit to get into,” he began. “We have to say what we must do to keep our buildings from falling apart. I agree with the mayor on this one.”

Shipley:

He compared the issue to looking at a Venn diagram plotting various parameters like low density and low taxes, where you soon learn that you can’t do everything.

“We defer maintenance when we don’t have the money on hand to maintain it,” he pointed out, “but that gets very expensive if you have low density and low taxes.”

Buckshnis:

“We need to look at immediate things like the library roof that needs to be fixed now,” she said. “During the recession in 2008, street work essentially stopped and now we’re playing catchup. It’s important that we look at all aspects.”

Audience Question #5

What is your commitment to the arts community in Edmonds?

Rosen:

“I love the arts,” he exclaimed. “We live at the corner of art and nature. We live in this beautiful place – and the arts lift the soul. This attracts folks to visit who leave their money here, but there’s much more we can do. We have something like 120 organizations that are involved in the arts, but they don’t talk to each other – imagine if we got them all in the same room working together!”

Shipley:

“I love the arts – brings so much to our community,” he began. “I’d love to see it permeate other areas of the community like Highway 99, and I think we should work toward that.”

Buckshnis:

She spoke of her involvement with the Edmonds Arts Festival and the arts community for many years, stressing the quality of our local artists and the dedication of our volunteers who are involved in the arts community.

“But I agree with Brad that we have to move that artistic ability into other sectors and areas of our community,” she concluded. “We can do that by taking our creative district and building ‘friends of the creative district’ in other areas of the city and draw tourism into these other sectors.”

Nelson:

“Arts are ingrained in Edmonds – we are an arts community,” he said. “And we need to get the commitment we see in the Bowl out to other areas of the community.”

Final question:

Describe your approach to working collaboratively with others.

Shipley:

He described his leadership style as that of a servant leader who sees those he leads as human and values empathy and communication.

“Our staff cares deeply about our citizens and our city, and I want to continue to foster that,” he concluded.

Buckshnis:

“I like to roll up my sleeves and be part of the circle, but I also want to lead it,” she explained. “For Edmonds I believe we need to have a chief of staff to work with the mayor to integrate all employees into an effective team with a common direction.”

Nelson:

“Leadership is best seen not when times are easy, but when they are hard,” he began. “During COVID we were facing a totally new situation that involved making decisions, some of which were not popular, that were hard, that people didn’t want to do. But in the end, we all worked together and supported each other, which is why we are thriving today.”

Rosen:

“I believe it is the vision that inspires people, but we have to have a common vision of what success looks like,” he said. “It means working with citizens, the council, the region. It means leading by example. It’s also simply getting it done, having metrics, and never leave the room without saying who is going to do what by when.”

Then, each candidate was given the opportunity to ask a single question of another candidate.

Buckshnis:

To Rosen – what is your opinion on how the city should have spent the millions given to us by Sound Transit?

Rosen:

“My understanding is that the money was meant to create better transportation systems that would unite,” he responded. “I agree we should have a multi-modal transportation system. It’s got to be convenient, frequent and reliable, and that’s where I think we should have spent the money”

Nelson:

To Buckshnis – what will you miss about the city council?

Buckshnis – “I’d miss not being in the driver’s seat if elected mayor,” she responded. “I’m looking forward to the administrative work of mayor, but will miss the policy work of council.”

Rosen:

To Nelson – I hear from the community that you don’t show up for important things, like the South County mayor’s meetings. How do you respond to this?

Nelson:

“I like to think that what’s most important is not the meetings you attend, but what you actually get done. If you look at what I’ve accomplished regionally, it could not have been done without working with others. Since being elected I have been primarily focused on our city: That’s my first priority and takes precedence over meetings and signing off on group letters. And it shows.”

Shipley:

To Buckshnis – As mayor, will you support safe infrastructure for vulnerable road users even if it means waiting an additional 25 seconds at a stoplight?

Buckshnis:

“Yes – who wouldn’t. Are you talking about the bicycle lanes at Westgate? (Shipley indicates yes). Some of the Sound Transit money was being used for bicycle lanes there, and I do believe that Westgate is an area where traffic flow is critical, and I do support that they’re having a workaround for this.”

Closing statements:

Nelson:

Nelson took the opportunity to list his accomplishments as mayor, saying that the city is stronger, more welcoming and safer than it was when he came on board.

“But when I came into the job people were dying worldwide from COVID, and my overriding concern was how to keep everyone safe,” he stressed. “There was no playbook on how to respond, but things still needed to operate here – sewage needed to be treated, police needed to be doing their jobs, water needed to flow – and all this had to happen despite COVID.

“That experience forever changed me and our city,” he concluded. “My priorities for the next four years include making our community more walkable, creating safe paths to our schools, preserving our downtown character, creating more parks and open space, and continuing the improvements on Highway 99. I ask for your vote so we can continue this great work together.”

Rosen:

“All fairy tales don’t start with ‘once upon a time.’ Some start with ‘if I’m elected, I promise,’” he began. “So, I urge you all to check us out. Don’t take our word for it. Check out our endorsements – I’ve been endorsed by five past mayors. I also urge you to listen to what you’ve heard – are we in it for the mission or the position? Are we non-partisan. Who can best serve the entire community?

“I am a problem-solver and I want to protect you, this place and your money. We all love Edmonds but we could – and must and will – do better. I’m ready to roll my sleeves up and work with you as your 37th mayor.”

Shipley:

“We all know Edmonds is going through a lot of change right now,” he began. “We need a cultural change and that is what I intend to bring. Over the past decade I have engaged with citizens across the political spectrum – there is more that unites us than divides us. I’m truly optimistic about our future, and to get there we need a proactive, inclusive approach that includes all aspects of government, making smart investments with your tax dollars. We are a diverse community with diverse needs. Accomplishing this will take all of us coming together in mutual respect and collaboration. I ask for your vote, and I promise to work tirelessly on your behalf and for future generations.”

Buckshnis:

“As your mayor I will roll up my sleeves and work alongside of you,” she said. “I will continue to support our volunteers and community entities. I will network our various communities together, ensuring that everyone is heard. We will broaden our business district beyond downtown. We’ll spend tax dollars wisely with a budgeting by priorities approach and sound long-range financial planning.

“Community safety will be addressed by moving part of the police department to Highway 99 and putting sidewalks where needed. We also need to clean up graffiti and garbage, because a clean community is a healthy community. I will delegate the planning board to the council – I don’t believe the mayor should pick or remove [members of that board].

She also pledged to continue her commitment to the environment, especially the Edmonds Marsh, to update the city code, and to create a task force for that.

The debate was video recorded and archived and can be viewed here

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel