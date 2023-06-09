Edmonds mayoral debate scheduled for June 22

A debate featuring the four candidates vying to be Edmonds mayor is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. The event is free, with no ticket required. It starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

It will also be live-streamed and recorded for those who can’t attend in person.

Participants include incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson, Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, former Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley and retired business owner Mike Rosen.

All four candidates will appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballot and the top two will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

The debate is sponsored by Edmonds Civic Roundtable and My Edmonds News.

Have a question you’d like to submit for possible inclusion in the debate? Email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.