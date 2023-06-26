Edmonds Planning Board agenda for June 28 includes work session with tree board

A joint work session with the Edmonds Tree Board regarding a tree code update and a discussion of the city’s Comprehensive Plan update are among the items on the agenda for the Wednesday, June 28 meeting of the the Edmonds Planning Board.

The hybrid meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Brackett Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

You attend virtually via the meeting link here. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978. Or access by telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.