Edmonds Police Blotter: June 13-20, 2023

June 13

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unknown suspect stole a license plate from a vehicle and attached a different license plate to it.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted from Safeway was arrested on charges.

800 block 15th Street Southwest: Two subjects were found sleeping in a vehicle off the roadway in a cemetery. Drug use was suspected, therefore “grave” warnings were given not to drive.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit $20 bill. They did not pay for the food and fled.

100 block Pine Street: A woman was possibly scammed by a moving company.

9600 block Evergreen Way: Edmonds police assisted Everett police with the arrest of a felony warrant subject.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and assaulted an employee.

24100 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft with male suspects leaving in a vehicle.

June 14

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business.

21100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a grocery store.

809 block Hemlock Way: A woman reported fraud.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject stole alcohol from a business and fled on a bicycle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchadise from a department store. The merchadise was found and returned.

June 15

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. He fled on foot but was identified and charges were referred to the prosecutor.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A burglary was discovered at an unoccupied residence. No suspects were located inside.

400 block Bell Street: A political sign was damaged.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business.

500 block Dayton Street: A man reported seeing a hit-and-run collision involving a parked vehicle. The owner of the parked vehicle declined filing a report.

300 block 4th Avenue North: A woman reported her vehicle was damaged.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A mirror and window were damage on a vehicle in a parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle in a parking garage.

21600 block Highway 99: A man was given a drug treatment diversion warning after being seen using illicit drugs in a parking lot.

162nd Street Southwest/75th Place West: A man was arrested and booked for hit and run.

18600 block 78th Place West: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after driving over a rock.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A vacant property was vandalized but no entry was made. No suspect information.

June 16

6300 block Saint Albion Way: An Edmonds police officer assisted Mountlake Terrace police as an interpreter during a DUI investigation.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from rehabilitation center.

100 block 4th Avenue South: Theft of banking equiptment was reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A trailer was stolen from a business parking lot; no suspect information.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant

24000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

June 17

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted another agency regarding a juvenile female at the hopsital under suspicious circumstance.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between two family members. The parties separated for the night.

23500 block Highway 99: A fraudulent check was used to purchase back a vehicle that had been previously sold to the victim fraudulently.

100 block Edmonds Way: Report of a firearm led to a police response. An investigation revealed no crime or firearms involved in the disturbance.

8500 block Maple Lane: A vehicle was stolen overnight after the suspect found a key in the victim’s other unlocked vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for third-degree theft for stealing food from a business.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A parks department employee reported graffiti in a park bathroom before it was cleaned up.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was charged with third-degree theft after shoplifting at a business.

22500 block Highway 99: A man threatened to shoot a customer and employees of a coffee stand.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen from a secure mailbox.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole a watch from a department store by cutting the security tag.

400 block Admiral Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between family members. The parties were separated for the night.

June 18

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and vehicular assault.

24100 block Highway 99: A man arrested for theft was cited and released.

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute between ex-roommates.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault for pepper spraying her son.

5300 block 241st Place Southwest: Edmonds police K-9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police regarding a suspect arrested for indecent liberties.

218th Street Southwest/86th Place West: Theft was reported.

500 block Dayton Street: A DUI was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate suspect in robbery and assault with a firearm. The suspect was located without incident. A firearm was recovered during the K9 deployment.

June 19

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man stole a vehicle from restaurant. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

9000 block 240th Street Southwest: A lost firearm was reported.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman called 911 over an argument with her teenage daughters.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a court-order violation.

June 20

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole food from a business.

9500 block 234th Street Southwest: Victim’s identity was stolen to get a credit card issued and mailed to California. The card was canceled before any monetary loss.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he refused to leave a business when asked multiple times to do so.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds police K-9 assisted Lynnwood police with a narcotics sniff of a vehicle.