Edmonds Police Blotter: June 6-13, 2023

June 6
21600 76th Avenue West: A woman reported harassing behavior.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect stole a flag from a church.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered at a grocery store parking lot.
22300 block 99th Plaee West: A married couple argued about their current health situations. No assault and or arrests took place.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject stole property from a business. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.
9100 block 184th Street Southwest: An ID theft victim wanted to document the case in an informational report.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole property from a business was arrested.
22700 76th Avenue West: Police received an information report regarding a civil issue between a tenant and a building management company.
22700 block 78th Avenue West: An intoxicated man alleged his roommate threatened him.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested and booked for DUI.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and transported to jail on theft charges.
June 7
500 block Elm Way: A power box lock was broken.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject concealed items and was trespassed from a business.
200 block 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen from a garage.
21700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject stole a vehicle from a business parking lot.
8100 block Edmonds Way: Contact was made with two adult occupants of an illegal encampment and resources were provided.
100 block Main Street: A woman was charged with third-degree theft and second-degree trespass after she refused to pay a bill and leave a restaurant.
500 block Admiral Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after officers responded to a reported domestic assault.
43000 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with a DUI driver armed with a pistol.
June 8
22800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a traffic stop for improper lane usage.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man strangled his female fiancé but he was not located.
44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD in attempting to locate a suspect in a motor vehicle theft. The suspect was not located.
9200 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after striking his girlfriend.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: Unknown subject(s) broke into locked storage units. It was unknown if items were taken.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman who shoplifted from a store was determined to have a felony warrant. She was booked into jail on her charge and warrants.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was hit by a vehicle as he tried to walk across the highway. (See related story here.)
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
1000 block Bell Street: A person went missing from an adult family home after leaving on their own.
June 9
22900 block Highway 99: Two men stole heavy equipment machines and loaded them onto trailer.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A stolen license plate hit from automatic plate readers led to a additional report of stolen license plates.
June 10
23600 block 78th Avenue West: Police arrested a man on his warrants.
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for her misdemeanor warrant.
100 block West Main Street: Police located a missing endangered male who was missing out of Kitsap County.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man sleeping in a bathroom was trespassed from a business.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man makes threats to hospital staff.
300 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated man in public was arrested for disorderly conduct after creating an atmoshpere of potential assault.
20500 block 79th Avenue West: A resident reported damage to a fence by unknown means.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store but was not located.
8700 block 220th Street Southwest: A man found an old pellet gun buried in his backyard. It was taken to the police department for safekeeping.
7300 Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was trespassed from a property.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
76th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: An unknown individual drove a black pickup truck recklessly and fled a police traffic stop.
June 11
8600 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responding to a third-party report of a possible impaired driver located the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was booked into jail for DUI.
22400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a car dealership.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a couple, with resources provided.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
610 block Main Street: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by another agency.
June 12
21900 block Highway 99: One man was arrested for a firearms offense and warrants while a second man was arrested for a weapons offense.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for trespassing.
21400 block Highway 99: A business was robbed at gunpoint and two suspects walked out with cash and merchandise. The case is ongoing.
June 13
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unknown suspect stole a license plate from a vehicle and attached a different license plate to it.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted from Safeway was arrested.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit $20 bill. The adult males did not pay for the food and fled.
100 block Pine Street: A woman was possibly scammed by a moving company.
9600 block Evergreen Way: Edmonds PD assisted Everett PD with the arrest of a felony warrant subject.
24100 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft with two male suspects leaving in a vehicle. The case is ongoing,
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.