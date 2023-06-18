Edmonds Police Blotter: June 6-13, 2023

June 6

21600 76th Avenue West: A woman reported harassing behavior.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect stole a flag from a church.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered at a grocery store parking lot.

22300 block 99th Plaee West: A married couple argued about their current health situations. No assault and or arrests took place.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject stole property from a business. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

9100 block 184th Street Southwest: An ID theft victim wanted to document the case in an informational report.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole property from a business was arrested.

22700 76th Avenue West: Police received an information report regarding a civil issue between a tenant and a building management company.

22700 block 78th Avenue West: An intoxicated man alleged his roommate threatened him.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested and booked for DUI.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and transported to jail on theft charges.

June 7

500 block Elm Way: A power box lock was broken.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject concealed items and was trespassed from a business.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen from a garage.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject stole a vehicle from a business parking lot.

8100 block Edmonds Way: Contact was made with two adult occupants of an illegal encampment and resources were provided.

100 block Main Street: A woman was charged with third-degree theft and second-degree trespass after she refused to pay a bill and leave a restaurant.

500 block Admiral Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after officers responded to a reported domestic assault.

43000 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with a DUI driver armed with a pistol.

June 8

22800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a traffic stop for improper lane usage.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man strangled his female fiancé but he was not located.

44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD in attempting to locate a suspect in a motor vehicle theft. The suspect was not located.

9200 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after striking his girlfriend.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: Unknown subject(s) broke into locked storage units. It was unknown if items were taken.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman who shoplifted from a store was determined to have a felony warrant. She was booked into jail on her charge and warrants.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was hit by a vehicle as he tried to walk across the highway. (See related story here.)

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

1000 block Bell Street: A person went missing from an adult family home after leaving on their own.

June 9

22900 block Highway 99: Two men stole heavy equipment machines and loaded them onto trailer.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A stolen license plate hit from automatic plate readers led to a additional report of stolen license plates.

June 10

23600 block 78th Avenue West: Police arrested a man on his warrants.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for her misdemeanor warrant.

100 block West Main Street: Police located a missing endangered male who was missing out of Kitsap County.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man sleeping in a bathroom was trespassed from a business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man makes threats to hospital staff.

300 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated man in public was arrested for disorderly conduct after creating an atmoshpere of potential assault.

20500 block 79th Avenue West: A resident reported damage to a fence by unknown means.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store but was not located.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: A man found an old pellet gun buried in his backyard. It was taken to the police department for safekeeping.

7300 Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was trespassed from a property.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

76th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: An unknown individual drove a black pickup truck recklessly and fled a police traffic stop.

June 11

8600 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responding to a third-party report of a possible impaired driver located the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was booked into jail for DUI.

22400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a car dealership.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a couple, with resources provided.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

610 block Main Street: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by another agency.

June 12

21900 block Highway 99: One man was arrested for a firearms offense and warrants while a second man was arrested for a weapons offense.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for trespassing.

21400 block Highway 99: A business was robbed at gunpoint and two suspects walked out with cash and merchandise. The case is ongoing.

June 13

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unknown suspect stole a license plate from a vehicle and attached a different license plate to it.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted from Safeway was arrested.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit $20 bill. The adult males did not pay for the food and fled.

100 block Pine Street: A woman was possibly scammed by a moving company.

9600 block Evergreen Way: Edmonds PD assisted Everett PD with the arrest of a felony warrant subject.

24100 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft with two male suspects leaving in a vehicle. The case is ongoing,