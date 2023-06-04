Edmonds Police Blotter: May 23-30, 2023

May 23
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a homicide investigation.
900 block Main Street: Police made a behavioral health contact.
9500 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a man and woman in their residence.
21500 block 86th Avenue West: An online computer hack led to fraud.
300 block 10th Avenue South: A police courtesy transport for a homeless man led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.
21100 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute over a boarded dog.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole liquor from a store.
7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into a domestic verbal argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
May 24
23500 block 76th Avenue West: A gun safe was found discarded on property.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A previously trespassed man stole consumable goods from a store.
500 block 9th Avenue N: Identity theft was reported.
8600 block 184th Avenue West: A man reported he lost a firearm but it was later located by the owner at home.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Individuals were trespassed from an abandoned business building.
7700 block 238th Street Southwest: A concerned citizen called about two subjects in a domestic-violence relationship arguing on the street.
May 25
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police officers assisted another Snohomish County law enforcement agency with an investigation regarding stolen property at a school.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Forgery was reported.
20600 block 81st Avenue West: Forgery was reported.
23800 block Edmonds Way: A 16-year-old female left school without permission and didn’t return home.
100 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle was recovered from downtown.
400 block 3rd Avenue North: A subject lost funds due to a scam.
20800 block 83rd Avenue West: A garage was burglarized and a bike was stolen and tracked to Everett.
900 block 6th Avenue South: A man turned in a lower receiver of a rifle for destruction.
23600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
May 26
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
300 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for operating a vessel under the influence.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.
7300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Reporting party was concerned about angry behavior from a neighbor. .
7800 block 234th Street Southwest: A license plate was found by a neighbor. The plate was collected and held at the Edmonds Police Department.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen reported a subject taking photos at a playground.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman attempted to steal merchandise.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital.
May 27
21900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop for a traffic stop.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman’s vehicle was taken without her permission by an acquaintance.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Denny’s due to erratic and disturbing behavior.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled a collision scene after rear-ending another vehicle.
23100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI after backing his vehicle into a building. No injuries were sustained.
15700 block 70th Avenue West: A man and woman had a verbal argument.
May 28
20500 block 76th Avenue West: Adult sisters had a physical fight.
9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A woman reported a disturbance with her boyfriend.
100 block 2nd Avenue South: A subject was arrested after entering an apartment unit through an unsecured door and assaulting the resident inside.
100 block 3rd Avenue South: Report of tools stolen from garage.
7400 block 228th Street Southwest: An unknown person threw an egg at a minor while they were on a walk.
500 block Walnut Street: Police made a behavioral health contact.
May 29
700 block 5th Avenue South: A man stopped for speeding was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A unidentified male cut through a fence at a property but was chased off prior to gaining entry.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.
20400 block 79th Avenue West: A man made a suspicious call to 911 but an investigation showed no crimes committed.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.
8200 block 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for physical control and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21900 block Highway 99: A man assaulted an employee with a knife and fled in a vehicle.Police pursued the vehicle and arrested the occupants.
1300 block 9th Avenue North: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: Multiple subjects littered in a park and stole a flag.
23000 block Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects were trespassing behind a business.
7800 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that another man pointed a gun at him during a verbal dispute. No injuries were sustained, and the investigation was ongoing.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Three juvenile subjects were caught trespassing at an abandoned piece of property.
1200 block Highland Drive: Homeowners returned home to find their house was burglarized.
May 30
24200 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a business.
23500 block Highway 99: A dump trailer was reported stolen.
700 block Driftwood Lane: A man was struck and killed by a train. (See related story here.)
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from business.
23900 block Edmonds Way: A transient man was trespassed from a property after trying to start a fire.
23500 block 97th Place West: A juvenile man reported a domestic violence assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man suspected of prior thefts was trespassed from a business at the request of management.
700 block Edmonds Street: A woman who was concerned for her safety requested information about obtaining a no-contact order.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.