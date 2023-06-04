Edmonds Police Blotter: May 23-30, 2023

May 23

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a homicide investigation.

900 block Main Street: Police made a behavioral health contact.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a man and woman in their residence.

21500 block 86th Avenue West: An online computer hack led to fraud.

300 block 10th Avenue South: A police courtesy transport for a homeless man led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute over a boarded dog.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole liquor from a store.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into a domestic verbal argument.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

May 24

23500 block 76th Avenue West: A gun safe was found discarded on property.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A previously trespassed man stole consumable goods from a store.

500 block 9th Avenue N: Identity theft was reported.

8600 block 184th Avenue West: A man reported he lost a firearm but it was later located by the owner at home.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Individuals were trespassed from an abandoned business building.

7700 block 238th Street Southwest: A concerned citizen called about two subjects in a domestic-violence relationship arguing on the street.

May 25

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police officers assisted another Snohomish County law enforcement agency with an investigation regarding stolen property at a school.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Forgery was reported.

20600 block 81st Avenue West: Forgery was reported.

23800 block Edmonds Way: A 16-year-old female left school without permission and didn’t return home.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle was recovered from downtown.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A subject lost funds due to a scam.

20800 block 83rd Avenue West: A garage was burglarized and a bike was stolen and tracked to Everett.

900 block 6th Avenue South: A man turned in a lower receiver of a rifle for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

May 26

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for another agency’s warrant.

300 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for operating a vessel under the influence.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.

7300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Reporting party was concerned about angry behavior from a neighbor. .

7800 block 234th Street Southwest: A license plate was found by a neighbor. The plate was collected and held at the Edmonds Police Department.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen reported a subject taking photos at a playground.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman attempted to steal merchandise.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital.

May 27

21900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop for a traffic stop.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman’s vehicle was taken without her permission by an acquaintance.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Denny’s due to erratic and disturbing behavior.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled a collision scene after rear-ending another vehicle.

23100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI after backing his vehicle into a building. No injuries were sustained.

15700 block 70th Avenue West: A man and woman had a verbal argument.

May 28

20500 block 76th Avenue West: Adult sisters had a physical fight.

9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A woman reported a disturbance with her boyfriend.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: A subject was arrested after entering an apartment unit through an unsecured door and assaulting the resident inside.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: Report of tools stolen from garage.

7400 block 228th Street Southwest: An unknown person threw an egg at a minor while they were on a walk.

500 block Walnut Street: Police made a behavioral health contact.

May 29

700 block 5th Avenue South: A man stopped for speeding was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A unidentified male cut through a fence at a property but was chased off prior to gaining entry.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.

20400 block 79th Avenue West: A man made a suspicious call to 911 but an investigation showed no crimes committed.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.

8200 block 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for physical control and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A man assaulted an employee with a knife and fled in a vehicle.Police pursued the vehicle and arrested the occupants.

1300 block 9th Avenue North: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Multiple subjects littered in a park and stole a flag.

23000 block Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects were trespassing behind a business.

7800 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that another man pointed a gun at him during a verbal dispute. No injuries were sustained, and the investigation was ongoing.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Three juvenile subjects were caught trespassing at an abandoned piece of property.

1200 block Highland Drive: Homeowners returned home to find their house was burglarized.

May 30

24200 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a business.

23500 block Highway 99: A dump trailer was reported stolen.

700 block Driftwood Lane: A man was struck and killed by a train. (See related story here.)

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from business.

23900 block Edmonds Way: A transient man was trespassed from a property after trying to start a fire.

23500 block 97th Place West: A juvenile man reported a domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man suspected of prior thefts was trespassed from a business at the request of management.

700 block Edmonds Street: A woman who was concerned for her safety requested information about obtaining a no-contact order.