Edmonds Police Blotter: May 30-June 6, 2023

May 30
23900 block Edmonds Way: A transient male was trespassed from a property after trying to start a fire.
May 31
500 block Elm Way: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman who claimed to be the property owner was later trespassed from the property.
100 block 3rd Avenue South: A parks department employee was yelled at by a citizen; no probable cause for a crime.
200 block Bell Street: An electronic bike was stolen from a secure parking garage.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A man reported his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen while it was parked at an apartment building.
8200 block Talbot Road: Police took a report of ongoing issues with neighbors.
200 block Bell Street: Two electric bikes were stolen from a secure parking garage.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.
21800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
June 1
900 block 9th Avenue North: A man left a collision scene, leaving a firearm in the vehicle.
1300 block 9th Avenue North: A subject burglarized a home, stole car keys and a wallet and stole a vehicle. The subject was identified and charges were referred.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police responded to a road rage alteraction between drivers.
9100 block Bowdoin Way: Charges were referred for fourth-degree assault following a physical altercation between adult siblings. The suspect was not located.
4300 block 3rd Avenue South: An unknown suspect gained access to the reporting party’s bank account and made fraudulent charges.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A suspect posing as tax collector stole thousands of dollars from a victim.
22400 block 93rd Place West: A bicycle was found on the side of the street.
69th Avenue West/180th Street Southwest: A man reported being assaulted by a stranger who approached the victim while he was in his vehicle.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
3900 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest: An Edmonds officer assisted Mukilteo PD with a robbery investigation.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A female patient refused to leave after being discharged from the hospital.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical fight between two juvenilles.
June 2
23400 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a married couple.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man ate food at a resturant and left without paying. He was located and arrested for theft.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man was trespasssed from a property after refusing to leave when asked.
19900 block 80th Place West: Police took a report from Child Protection Services about the potential assault of a 9-year-old.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A victim’s personal information was used to schedule a dentist appointment.
500 block Magnolia Lane: A firearm was surrendered to police for destruction.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A business representative reported an overnight burglary and property stolen.
1000 block Puget Drive: A man reported that he lost his phone.
June 3
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for felony theft.
23800 block Highway 99: A man using drugs was contacted by police and drugs were seized.
22200 block Highway 99: Two men argued about how much one of them had to drink.
212th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a felony warrant subject who fled from officers.
23200 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and hit-and-run.
1100 block 6th Avenue South: A woman and her adult son had an argument.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree assault.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was arrested for trespassing.
June 4
18100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man in a hospital was arrested on a warrant and trespassed after he refused to leave.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject backed their vehicle into a patrol vehicle in a parking lot.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A woman and her adult son got into an argument.
Main Street/Sunset Avenue North: A found cell phone was turned in. The owner refused to pick it up.
100 block Main Street: A woman reported that her child’s father was failing to comply with a court-ordered parenting plan.
4600 block Camden Place: Police assisted Mukilteo police with an attempt to locate a residential burglary suspect.
June 5
20500 block 6th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault against his girlfriend.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted Lynnwood police in an attempt to locate a fleeing stolen vehicle.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A wallet that contained a company credit card was stolen. The credit card was fraudulently used twice over the weekend.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for an Edmonds warrant in a neighboring city. The subject was booked into jail.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A business requested that an adult female be trespassed.
900 block Bell Street: A 1968 Chevrolet Impala was stolen.
19000 block 76th Avenue West: A pedestrian found a large hunting knife on the sidewalk and turned it in to police as found property.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to county jail for assault and vandalism.
600 block 5th Avenue South: Police responded to a dispute between a husband and wife over relationship issues and parenting. A report was taken for informational purposes.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men were observed shoplifting from a store. Both of them fled in the same vehicle prior to police arrival.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant after reports of a disturbance with employees.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole approximately $100 worth of merchandise from a retailer.
June 6
9100 block 188th Street Southwest: A transient man was found on vacant property. He was given a medical exam and refused an offer for transportation to his destination.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehice stolen from Seattle was recovered in a grocery store parking lot.
22300 block 99th Place West: A married couple argued about their current health situations. No assault and or arrests took place.
9100 block 184th Street Southwest: An ID theft victim wanted to document the case in an informational report.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: Police took an informational report regarding a civil issue between a tenant and a building management company.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested and booked for DUI.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and transported to jail for theft from a store.
