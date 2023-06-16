Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for June 20, 2023

June 20, 2023
Special Meeting
10am
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. TRAINING
VI. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Special Meeting remotely via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.