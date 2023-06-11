Edmonds School District Class of 2023 high school graduations continue this week

Here are the remaining high school commencement dates for the class of 2023:

Wednesday, June 14

Edmonds eLearning, 5 p.m.

Scriber Lake, 7 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Thursday, June 15

Meadowdale, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Friday, June 16

Edmonds-Woodway, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Saturday, June 17

Lynnwood, noon

Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

All ceremonies are live-streamed and also posted later on this district webpage: www.edmonds.wednet.edu/quicklinks/career-college-readiness/graduation

The Edmonds Heights graduation was June 2. You can see our coverage here.