EWHS student one of two receiving Cascade Symphony Orchestra scholarships

Scholarships of $2,000 each have been awarded by the Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra to Audrey Chen of Edmonds-Woodway High School in Edmonds and Haley van Meurs of Inglemoor High School in Kenmore.

Music students from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts were eligible to apply. Applicants provided a five-minute audition recording of their finest performance.

Chen, a resident of Edmonds who plays the cello, is a member of the Cascade Youth Symphony, which was founded by members of the Cascade Symphony. She plans to attend DePaul University in Chicago this fall to major in cello performance.

Van Meurs, a violinist and resident of Kenmore, has been a member of the Cascade Youth Symphonies program for the past 10 years, serving as its concertmaster for two years. She will be attending the University of California-Berkeley this fall, majoring in chemistry. The young musician also plans to join the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra.

“A committee of Cascade Symphony musicians met to discuss the musicianship of the applicants and select the winners,” said Holly Sullivan, scholarship chair for the orchestra. “We have been awarding scholarships to talented high school seniors for many years. Supporting music education is a high priority for our orchestra.”

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.